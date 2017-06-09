Innovation With Purpose: The All New HTC U11

June 9, 2017 2 min read

HTC ushers in a new way to interact with your mobile device. You can tap it, touch it, swipe and squeeze it- yes, you can squeeze the new HTC U11 smartphone. With HTC Edge Sense technology, a simple squeeze allows you to engage with the phone.

For example, when you want to take a photo just lift, squeeze, smile, and snap. You can customize the squeeze gesture to open email, an app, or any other function that you choose. Even more, because Edge Sense is actually based on pressure control, you can choose a short squeeze or a squeeze-and-hold to trigger commands.

HTC U11 Phones. Image credit: HTC.

HTC U11’s liquid glass surface is crafted by layering highly-refractive precious minerals across the back cover. The seamless, curved look of the device is achieved with 3D glass on the front and back. It has a 5.5-inch Quad HD 3D glass screen that is water-resistant as well.

HTC U11 features a 12MP front camera with UltraSpeed Autofocus, a 16MP front camera with auto-selfie mode, and HTC BoomSound with Active Noise Cancellation. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, microSD expansion ports and it runs Android 7.1. With your choice of three virtual assistants including HTC Sense Companion, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, the HTC U11 can be your main squeeze.

