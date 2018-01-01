Smartphones
3 Things To Know
60-Second Video: Samsung Folds, Musk Is Out, and Alexa Talks Turkey
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Project Grow
This Company Thinks It Can Help You Get Over Your Smartphone Addiction With Stickers
Imagine a life where you're not checking your phone constantly.
New Google OS Has Tools to Help With Your Tech Addiction
New controls, expected in Android P, are part of Google's new 'digital wellbeing' initiative, which the company unveiled at Google I/O on Tuesday.
T-Mobile
T-Mobile and Sprint Agree to Merge
The deal will combine the third and fourth largest wireless carriers in the U.S., which will be known as T-Mobile.
Time Management
How to Extend Your Year by 30 Days by Making One Simple Change
Stop wasting time on this one thing.
Privacy Concerns
Here Are 6 Weird Ways You're Being Tracked in the Real World
You probably know that your online activity creates a data trail. But technology is creeping into the offline world, making it difficult to go anywhere without leaving a trace.
Huawei
U.S. Government to Carriers: You Want Federal Funds? Better Ditch Huawei.
FCC chairman Ajit Pai is proposing eliminating government subsidies for U.S. telecom carriers that buy from suppliers that could pose a national security risk.
Smartphones
Why Just Having Your Phone Near You Messes With Your Brain
Flipping it over or putting it on silent won't cut it, according to a study.
Infographics
10 Free Hacks to Improve Your Cellular Signal (Infographic)
Forget calling your phone provider -- here are some simple things you can do for better cell signal.
Smartphones
This Man Bit Into an iPhone Battery, and It Exploded
Check out the explosive footage.