Smartphones

HTC's Newest Phone is See-Through, Squeezable and Has Some of the Most Futuristic Features of Any High-End Smartphone
HTC's Newest Phone is See-Through, Squeezable and Has Some of the Most Futuristic Features of Any High-End Smartphone

4 min read
This Company Thinks It Can Help You Get Over Your Smartphone Addiction With Stickers
This Company Thinks It Can Help You Get Over Your Smartphone Addiction With Stickers

Imagine a life where you're not checking your phone constantly.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
New Google OS Has Tools to Help With Your Tech Addiction
New Google OS Has Tools to Help With Your Tech Addiction

New controls, expected in Android P, are part of Google's new 'digital wellbeing' initiative, which the company unveiled at Google I/O on Tuesday.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
T-Mobile and Sprint Agree to Merge
T-Mobile and Sprint Agree to Merge

The deal will combine the third and fourth largest wireless carriers in the U.S., which will be known as T-Mobile.
Chloe Albanesius | 2 min read
How to Extend Your Year by 30 Days by Making One Simple Change
How to Extend Your Year by 30 Days by Making One Simple Change

Stop wasting time on this one thing.
Amantha Imber | 3 min read
Here Are 6 Weird Ways You're Being Tracked in the Real World
Here Are 6 Weird Ways You're Being Tracked in the Real World

You probably know that your online activity creates a data trail. But technology is creeping into the offline world, making it difficult to go anywhere without leaving a trace.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
U.S. Government to Carriers: You Want Federal Funds? Better Ditch Huawei.
U.S. Government to Carriers: You Want Federal Funds? Better Ditch Huawei.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai is proposing eliminating government subsidies for U.S. telecom carriers that buy from suppliers that could pose a national security risk.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
Why Just Having Your Phone Near You Messes With Your Brain
Why Just Having Your Phone Near You Messes With Your Brain

Flipping it over or putting it on silent won't cut it, according to a study.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
10 Free Hacks to Improve Your Cellular Signal (Infographic)
10 Free Hacks to Improve Your Cellular Signal (Infographic)

Forget calling your phone provider -- here are some simple things you can do for better cell signal.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
This Man Bit Into an iPhone Battery, and It Exploded
This Man Bit Into an iPhone Battery, and It Exploded

Check out the explosive footage.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
