Work In Progress: Honor X9b 5G HONOR X9b 5G has received SGS's Five Star Overall Drop Resistance certification- the first in the industry.

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Honor

HONOR X9b 5G combines a stunning display, durability, cutting-edge camera technology, and extensive battery life to provide an unparalleled user experience.

With an edgeless 6.78-inch AMOLED Curved Display, HONOR X9b 5G supports ultra-clear 1.5K resolution, 1.07 billion colors, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, with a refresh rate of 120Hz, all ensuring a vivid, immersive viewing experience.

Plus, its screen has 360-degree whole-device protection, providing drop resistance for the screen to withstand drops from any angle. That's why HONOR X9b 5G has received SGS's Five Star Overall Drop Resistance certification- the first in the industry.

Source: Honor

The device rounds out with a triple camera system which includes the main 108MP Lossless Capture Camera, a 5MP Ultra-Wide Camera with 110° field of view, and a 2MP Macro Camera.

It sports a 5800mAh battery that can power the device for three days from a single charge, and under the hood, the HONOR X9b 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform.

Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 software, which includes smart features such as HONOR Docs Suite and Magic Text, ensure your ability to work while on the go.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

Related Topics

Technology Smartphones Tech Tips middle east UAE #TamTalkstECH entrepreneur middle east


