HONOR X9b 5G has received SGS's Five Star Overall Drop Resistance certification- the first in the industry.

HONOR X9b 5G combines a stunning display, durability, cutting-edge camera technology, and extensive battery life to provide an unparalleled user experience.

With an edgeless 6.78-inch AMOLED Curved Display, HONOR X9b 5G supports ultra-clear 1.5K resolution, 1.07 billion colors, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, with a refresh rate of 120Hz, all ensuring a vivid, immersive viewing experience.

Plus, its screen has 360-degree whole-device protection, providing drop resistance for the screen to withstand drops from any angle. That's why HONOR X9b 5G has received SGS's Five Star Overall Drop Resistance certification- the first in the industry.

The device rounds out with a triple camera system which includes the main 108MP Lossless Capture Camera, a 5MP Ultra-Wide Camera with 110° field of view, and a 2MP Macro Camera.

It sports a 5800mAh battery that can power the device for three days from a single charge, and under the hood, the HONOR X9b 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform.

Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 software, which includes smart features such as HONOR Docs Suite and Magic Text, ensure your ability to work while on the go.

