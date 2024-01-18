A Company Will Pay You $10,000 to Give Up This Everyday Object for Just 1 Month — But You Might Feel 'Uneasy' Without It It's "a new kind of 'Dry January.'"

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Siggi's Dairy is offering $10,000 to participants who can forgo smartphone use for an entire month.
  • Contestants will be provided with a lockbox for their smartphone and a flip-phone with prepaid service to help them stay connected without digital distractions.

Want to spend less time looking at a screen and more time making money in 2024?

New York-based yogurt company Siggi's Dairy is offering $10,000 to 10 participants who give up their smartphones for a month as part of its "Digital Detox Challenge," a campaign designed to encourage a simpler, distraction-free lifestyle, Fox Business reported.

Embracing the spirit of a "New kind of 'Dry January,'" the company known for its Icelandic skyr is urging customers to give up one of modern life's most ubiquitous devices.

For most Americans, that's no easy feat: More than half (57%) admit to being "addicted" to their phones, and 75% feel "uneasy" when they leave their phones at home, according to a recent study from internet review site, Reviews.org.

However, Siggi's won't require contestants to go completely off the grid. Each participant will receive a lockbox to keep their smartphone out of sight and out of mind, along with a flip phone equipped with a one-month prepaid SIM card — just enough to stay connected with the outside world.

"The goal of the program is to show people the benefits of going digital-free in hopes that this can start new healthy habits in 2024 and beyond," Kristina Drociak, Siggi's director of PR and digital strategy, told Fox.

In addition to the cash prize, winners of the challenge will receive 60 cups of Siggi's yogurt to enjoy.

Interested participants should submit an application, which includes an essay component, on Siggi's website by January 31.
