Your Smartphone May Soon Be Able to 'Heal' Itself and Fix Its Own Scratches Self-healing smartphones could be a reality by 2028, according to analyst firm CCS Insight, and will be able to repair minor scratches by generating new material when exposed to air.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Genius Bar who? According to analysts, smartphones may be able to fix themselves within the next few years.

According to analyst firm CCS Insight, smartphones with "self-healing" capabilities may hit the market as early as 2028, CNBC reported.

The concept involves applying "nano-coating" on the display surface, which can repair minor scratches by creating a new material when exposed to air — kind of like reptiles that can regenerate wounded limbs or repair skin layers.

"This is not in the realms of science fiction, it can be done," Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, told CNBC. "I think the biggest challenge with this is setting expectations correctly."

Though similar concepts have been explored by companies like LG, Motorola, and Apple, there are challenges in mass-scale implementation, including research and development costs and educating consumers about the extent of self-repair capabilities.

The focus is on fixing minor cosmetic damages rather than major structural issues, Wood added.

These "self-healing" smartphones have been in the works since at least 2017, according to data presented at a meeting of the American Chemistry Society.
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Smartphones News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

McDonald's Employee Shoots, Kills 30-Year-Old Woman Following Dispute: 'Completely Senseless'

The victim has been identified as Jacklyn Marie Reed from Johnson City, Tennessee.

By Emily Rella
By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

This Retiree's Yummy Hobby Is Now a Remote Side Hustle That Makes $250 an Hour: 'I Attached My Bank Account And the Money Just Flowed Automatically'

Since 1972, in his downtime, Bill Reichman has been dedicated to one delicious diversion. When the pandemic hit, he turned his passion into a lucrative side hustle. Here's how he did it.

By Frances Dodds
Business News

An Anonymous Man Bought 250 Plane Tickets for IDF Reservists Headed to Israel

The man purchased tickets for anyone who showed him an IDF call-up notice at JFK.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

'We Think It's Overhyped': AI Is in For a Humble Reality Check in 2024, Analysts Say

Analyst firm CCS Insight predicts the generative artificial intelligence (AI) space is poised for a "cold shower" in 2024.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Leadership

Is Your Business Built to Last? These 5 Leadership Practices Could Put It on the Right Track

For any company, durability means the difference between success and failure. Here are five ways leaders can build with it in mind.

By Andrew Schaap