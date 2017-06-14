My Queue

Internet

'Troll Cake' Makes Your Internet Nemesis Eat Their Words

For $35, Troll Cakes will turn your enemy's nasty internet comment into a custom cake and mail it to their home or work.
'Troll Cake' Makes Your Internet Nemesis Eat Their Words
Image credit: Troll Cakes
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Forget glitterbombing. Now, you can send your online nemesis a delicious cake with their nasty words written on it.

A company called Troll Cakes, whose tag line is "See something? Cake something," is on a mission: to teach internet trolls an anonymous and delicious lesson. Just send the company a nasty comment you spotted online with the address of the person who said it. For $35, Troll Cakes will turn those comments into a custom cake and mail it to the offender's home or work. For $60, they'll even track the person down for you.

 

Troll Cakes is the brainchild of New York City baker Kat Thek, according to a report from NPR.

"When you open it up, [the box] looks like 100 percent good news," Thek told the news outlet. "And then you see a screen grab of your comment, and it says, 'Congratulations! Your Internet comment has been made into a Troll Cake.'"

They've made delightfully colorful cakes decorated with all kinds of not-so-nice messages: everything from "you donkey witch" to "crash on a plane," "sloppy butt," "wouldn't smash" and "ur mom is obese."

The company even has a "bigly satisfying" option that lets you "send a Troll Cake of your preferred Trump tweet to the White House." The "Tiny Hands Special" will set you back $30. Or, for $35, you can pick any Troll Cake from the company's website or Instagram, and they'll recreate it and mail it wherever you like.

Made of a "chocolate chip brownie with whipped frosting and assorted colorful sprinkles and icing," Troll Cakes are perfectly suitable to eat, but not recommended for people with severe food allergies of any kind. They can be shipped anywhere in the U.S.; if your troll is in NYC you can get next-day, in-person delivery.

