My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Privacy Concerns

98 Percent of College Students Gave Up Their Best Friend's Email for Free Pizza

While people say they care about privacy, that's apparently limited to their own.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
98 Percent of College Students Gave Up Their Best Friend's Email for Free Pizza
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read

Is your best friend’s privacy more important than pizza? Don’t be afraid to say no -- you’re not alone.

While 60 percent of Americans say they would never feel comfortable sharing their email contacts, throw in a cheesy, greasy pie and that notion disappears. A recent study of 3,108 MIT students found that a whopping 98 percent of college students gave up their best friend’s email address when they were promised a free slice of pizza.

Related: 5 Fundamentals for Protecting Your Identity and Your Privacy

But you don’t necessarily need pizza in order to get students to cough up their friends’ information -- in fact, many needed no incentive at all. The study sampled two groups of students -- an incentivized group and a non-incentivized group. While 98 percent of the incentivized group gave up their friends’ contact info for pizza, 94 percent of students from the non-incentivized group also willingly gave up their friends’ email addresses despite not being offered free pizza. A cautious 6 percent of students from the non-incentivized group provided fake emails of their friends in order to protect their identities.

Related: 8 Steps to Creating Stronger Passwords

Today, nearly three quarters of people in the U.S. say it’s very important to be in control of who has access to their information. This study shows that there’s a major disparity between people’s beliefs and their actions. The results show that people either overstate how much they care about privacy or they do care but they make rushed decisions online without thinking about future consequences, Christian Catalini, one of the study’s researchers told MarketWatch.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Privacy Concerns

'Social Credit' Tech Is Coming: 5 Ways for U.S. Entrepreneurs to Capitalize

Privacy Concerns

The Tech Giants Get Rich Using Your Data. What do You Get in Return?

Privacy Concerns

Do Amazon's Movement-Tracking Wristbands Violate Workers' Privacy Rights?