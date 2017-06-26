My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Driving Principles

8 Core Principles Powerful Leaders Use to Achieve Greatness

Here's the truth: Principles are just words on paper. And if we don't actually take consistent action to live by them, they can't create results for us.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
8 Core Principles Powerful Leaders Use to Achieve Greatness
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

Some principles never fail. I wanted to revisit the eight core principles I’ve learned from the past 10 years of journeying on this path to greatness.

It’s been a year and a half since I published my first book, taking the best principles from the hundreds of interviews I’ve done with guests on the podcast. And I still use them constantly.

I’m taking today’s solo round episode as an opportunity to check in on how I’m living according to these principles, and figure out what I can be doing better.

Here’s the truth: Principles are just words on paper. If we don’t actually take consistent action to live by them, they can’t create results for us.

My whole purpose with this podcast, my books, courses, speaking -- really everything I do -- is to support you in becoming the greatest version of yourself.

And that means you taking action in your own life.

So do a check-in with yourself as we go through these eight principles and see if you are living by them in Episode 496, a solo round.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher RadioGoogle Play or TuneIn.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership

Why All Business Leaders Should Start Thinking Like Sommeliers

Success

What the Amish Can Teach You About Building a Successful Business

Entrepreneur Mindset

Always Deliver More, in Business and Life, With These 3 Principles