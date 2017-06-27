How To Improve Your Startup's Onboarding Process

June 27, 2017 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For startups, the first round of hires is probably the most important they will make, considering they will be charged with key assignments in the early life of the company. The level of trust that will be placed upon them cannot be underestimated, so it is imperative that their experience of joining the company is as seamless as possible.

Now let’s foresee that you’ve found the best candidate, they passed their screening, and they’ve accepted the job- great! But your work doesn’t stop there. Now it’s all about the onboarding process, and making sure their first day is one to remember. As The Forum of In House Recruiters points out, first impressions count, and your onboarding strategy may be impacting employee retention more than you realize.

So, how can you make sure your newest employees feel welcome from their first minute? We’ve outlined some best practice tips to help you improve your process and make your new staff feel welcome.

1. Start before they start Their first day doesn’t have to be the start of the onboarding process. Consider what can be completed ahead of time –emergency contact forms, payroll forms– as well as information they will need to know before they start, such as dress code, HR policies (like sickness and holiday), what time to arrive and where they need to go– and anything else to make their first day as smooth as possible.

2. Make day one special Get a “Welcome!” card signed by the department ready and waiting for them, and make sure ID badges, office supplies, and computers are all ready for them.

3. Explain your company’s computer network Your internal filing system may make sense to you and your staff, but it may not be that easy for somebody new. Be sure to show them where to find their materials on the network, where the closest printers are, and any security codes that may be necessary. And don’t forget to show them your phone system and provide internal numbers if required.

4. Don’t forget their training Whether it’s in-person or virtual, make sure to give your new employee their training schedule, explain what the courses are and what is expected of them. The more information you can give them, the more prepared they will feel.

5. Get feedback The best way to keep improving is to ask people how. Once they have completed the onboarding process, get feedback as to what was good, what was bad, and what you could do better.

Related: Seven Key Qualities To Look For When Hiring Great Salespeople