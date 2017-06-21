Watch These Sumo Wrestling Robots Battle It Out

They already act as chefs and priests, now robots are getting in the ring.

June 21, 2017 1 min read

We’ve seen robots chefs, robot police officers and even robot priests. The latest addition to this freaky lineup are robot sumo wrestlers.

Robots are taking to the ring to compete in the traditional Japanese sport. Yet, unlike most robots we see today, these bots aren’t created to mimic human actions. Instead, they are wired to make their own quick decisions and work at insane speeds. Once they’re placed in the ring, there’s no telling what could happen. Each bot seemingly has a mind of its own, with pre-programmed behaviors to guide it.

Like actual sumo wrestling, in order to compete there are restrictions on size and weight. Check out the video to see these robots spin, bump, scoop and hit their opponents as they try to clear the ring and take home the win.