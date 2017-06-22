My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Snapchat

Snapchat Now Lets You Spy on Friends' Locations

The new Snap Map has a 'ghost mode' that lets you browse a map of your friends' locations without sharing your own.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Snapchat Now Lets You Spy on Friends' Locations
Image credit: Snapchat via PC Mag
News reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Bored Snapchat users looking for something to do should update their apps today: they'll be greeted with a new map view that shows where exactly their friends are and what they're up to.

Snap Map, as the company is calling it, can be activated by pinching your fingers together on the camera view when you first start the app. Once in map view, you'll see "Actionmoji" versions of your nearby friends, which include their names and profile photos in a configuration that vaguely resembles the tags you might find on plants for sale at the nursery.

When you tap on one of your friends' icons, you'll see stories they've posted recently, which might get you in the mood to go join in the fun they're having. You'll only see your friends on the map if they've recently opened their Snapchat map and have shared their location with you. Conversely, you can decide who can see your location on their maps, choosing from all your friends or a customized list. You can also browse the map in "Ghost Mode" without broadcasting your location to anyone.

What if none of your friends are around or they haven't posted anything interesting recently? Not to worry: the map view will also show a heat map based on the activity of other Snapchat users. For example, a map of San Francisco shows hot spots at Fisherman's wharf and along Market Street. You can also zoom out to view events that Snapchat selects from around the country or the world, such a baseball game or current events like Tuesday's special election in Georgia.

The Snap Map is Snapchat's take on the location-based social media genre, which already includes startups like Zenly that are designed to let you keep track of nearby friends. And given Instagram's propensity to successfully duplicate Snapchat features, it also wouldn't be surprising if Instagram copies the map idea in the near future.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Snapchat

Will Snap's New Original Series Help the Company Bounce Back After a Tough Year?

Snapchat

In Leaked Memo to Snap Employees, CEO Evan Spiegel Argues Snap's Competitive Advantage Is That It's Not a Social Media Company

Snapchat

Snapchat CEO Throws Shade at Facebook's Poor Data Practices