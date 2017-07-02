9 Things to Do to Have a Work-Free Vacation (Infographic)

Ditch the email -- vacation is a time to disconnect.

July 2, 2017 2 min read

When you’re on vacation, the last thing you should be doing is checking your work email. And even though it can be hard to disconnect, it’s important to enjoy time off. That's why you should prepare yourself in advance for a work-free vacation.

For starters, make a checklist of all the things you need to get done before you leave. That way you’ll complete the most important tasks, and won’t have to worry about them when you get back.

To make sure you can pick up where you left off when you return from vacation, make an action plan of the work you need to do when you’re back at your desk. Make sure people know that you’re out of town and on vacation too by setting up an out-of-office email reply. This will let clients know that you’re not ignoring them, and remind co-workers that you’re on vacation. When you return to work, give yourself an entire day to play catch up too.

Check out Weekdone’s infographic, featuring a cute squirrel, to learn how you can take a break from work and enjoy vacation.