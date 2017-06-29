My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

nextgen

This Young Entrepreneur is Finding A Tech-Fix In Electronic Industry

Introduction of D2H into the market was another innovation towards getting a concept of satellite TV's.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Young Entrepreneur is Finding A Tech-Fix In Electronic Industry
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Feature Writer, Entrepreneur India Magazine
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The 25-year-old scion of India’s multi-billion dollar conglomerate – the Videocon Group, Akshay Dhoot, now the head of Technology & Innovation, wants to refurbish the company as a ‘Technologically luxurious brand’. An engineering graduate (manufacturing and automotive designing) from University of Warwick, Akshay joined the company out of his own will.

Even before completing his education, he regularly visited the factories and took utmost interest in the day-today administration. He joined full time in 2013 and in 2015, he was made the Technology Head at Videocon. “I had a passion of working on different kinds of electronics,” says Akshay.

When he initially joined the company’s product division, he observed that the company had been putting a lot into cost innovation and R&D, reducing the cost of manufacturing so that the customers could afford products at good prices. “Here, I needed a more product oriented working. Instead of reducing the cost, I advised on to giving much more value to the customer in the same price range by getting some kind of product innovation,” says Akshay.

Following this, Akshay encouraged the company to collaborate with techno giant such as CISCO, Microsoft etc. Introduction of D2H into the market was another innovation towards getting a concept of satellite TV’s. On the other hand, Windows TV was a good success through Microsoft’s help. “My idea was to build up a flagship series which really catches the eyes of the consumer. So I encouraged the team to focus more on value maximisation, rather than cost minimization,” he further adds. Under his leadership, he plans to revolutionize the home appliances and consumer electronic industry by providing feasible products, aimed at enriching the user experience.

Akshay further clarifies, earlier Videocon was known for delivering quality products at affordable price. Something the customers would prefer after Samsung and Sony. “Now my entire aim is that we should be at par with such brands when it comes to technology.” For the last three decades, Videocon has been into offline selling as they believe that the Videocon loyalists enjoys the touch-and-feel experience more.

They have maintained good relations with all of their trade partners, dealers and distributors who have really helped them in building up the after-sale service and trust amongst people. “Therefore we are a complete offline brand and in near future also we don’t plan to increase our presence online:, says Dhoot.

(This article was first published in the June issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

nextgen

Are Next Gen Entrepreneurs Really Lucky?

nextgen

This Modi Scion Shows How The GenNext Entrepreneurs Are Transitioning Family Business To Tech

nextgen

This Young Entrepreneur is Battling for a 'Clean India'