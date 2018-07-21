Sugandh Bahl
This Car-fanatic Ends his Week by Smashing Few Balls at The Court
Luxury connoisseur Ritesh Srivastava, ends a busy week by volleying a few shots on the squash court.
A Quirky Brand Name, Coupled With a Creative Module Does Wonders
Jeff Bezos had looked through the dictionary to settle for Amazon, not only because its sounds 'exotic and different' but also because its start with 'A', so alphabetically too it would be on the top of the charts.
This Brother-Sister Duo are Mapping a Brighter Future for Their Legacy Run Business
With Gurumukh and Geetika entering the business, the Syska Group is aiming for greater heights.
A Perfect Example of "Work Hard Play Hard"
Annanya co-founded Runaya Refining, one of the few startups in India to focus on innovative manufacturing.
How Insightful of This Young Scion to Carry Forward His Father's Dreams With Pride
Abhishek always knew that someday he would join the business too. "It wasn't a forced decision.
How This 38-year-old is Bringing About Innovation Into His Father's Dreams
As a part of Greenply, Shobhan has solely spearheaded a number of innovations, like introducing the engineered panel division, which manufactures, markets and exports medium density fiberboard (MDF, a wood product) and flooring solutions.