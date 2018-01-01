Sugandh Bahl

Sugandh Bahl

Former Feature Writer, Entrepreneur India Magazine

Journalism has been in my roots since my school days. Beginning with a content specialist at CRY organisation to landing up being a Feature writer/correspondent at The Entrepreneur Magazine, life has experienced ups and downs fairly well. A foodie by nature and pet over at heart, currently I am thoroughly enjoying my tenure at The Entrepreneur!

More From Sugandh Bahl

This Car-fanatic Ends his Week by Smashing Few Balls at The Court
entrepreneurial lifestyle

This Car-fanatic Ends his Week by Smashing Few Balls at The Court

Luxury connoisseur Ritesh Srivastava, ends a busy week by volleying a few shots on the squash court.
1 min read
A Quirky Brand Name, Coupled With a Creative Module Does Wonders
Branding

A Quirky Brand Name, Coupled With a Creative Module Does Wonders

Jeff Bezos had looked through the dictionary to settle for Amazon, not only because its sounds 'exotic and different' but also because its start with 'A', so alphabetically too it would be on the top of the charts.
3 min read
This Brother-Sister Duo are Mapping a Brighter Future for Their Legacy Run Business
Gen Next

This Brother-Sister Duo are Mapping a Brighter Future for Their Legacy Run Business

With Gurumukh and Geetika entering the business, the Syska Group is aiming for greater heights.
2 min read
A Perfect Example of "Work Hard Play Hard"
Gen Next

A Perfect Example of "Work Hard Play Hard"

Annanya co-founded Runaya Refining, one of the few startups in India to focus on innovative manufacturing.
2 min read
How Insightful of This Young Scion to Carry Forward His Father's Dreams With Pride
Next Gen

How Insightful of This Young Scion to Carry Forward His Father's Dreams With Pride

Abhishek always knew that someday he would join the business too. "It wasn't a forced decision.
2 min read
How This 38-year-old is Bringing About Innovation Into His Father's Dreams
Gen Next

How This 38-year-old is Bringing About Innovation Into His Father's Dreams

As a part of Greenply, Shobhan has solely spearheaded a number of innovations, like introducing the engineered panel division, which manufactures, markets and exports medium density fiberboard (MDF, a wood product) and flooring solutions.
2 min read
How Junior Shah is Spearheading Her Father's Business, Alongside Her Own Venture
Leadership

How Junior Shah is Spearheading Her Father's Business, Alongside Her Own Venture

Akshali formally joined Parag Milk Foods only after completing her MBA. Today, she is the brain behind its premium product Pride of Cows.
2 min read
How These Entrepreneurs are Nailing The Right Pitch For Raising Investments
Fundraising

How These Entrepreneurs are Nailing The Right Pitch For Raising Investments

Raising capital is tedious and time consuming. Aimed to impress the investors, these entrepreneurs have perfected their pitch deck. Dig in to know how.
2 min read
How This 32 Year Old Scion is Weaving a New Chapter For Family's Legacy
Next Gen

How This 32 Year Old Scion is Weaving a New Chapter For Family's Legacy

Yogesh's technical knowledge and expertise in international marketing has taken the company to even greater heights.
2 min read
Ajinkya Firodia Feels Blessed to Have Been Formally Invited by His Father to Run The Legacy
Next Gen

Ajinkya Firodia Feels Blessed to Have Been Formally Invited by His Father to Run The Legacy

Ajinkya's working style is not very different from his father, however, unlike him, Ajinkya likes to do the same thing again and again till he achieves perfection
2 min read
How These Present Day Entrepreneurs are Breaking Barriers of Gender Biasness
Gender Bias

How These Present Day Entrepreneurs are Breaking Barriers of Gender Biasness

Defying the prevalent gender bias, these three entrepreneurs have grabbed a piece of the pie of businesses conventionally believed to be the domain of the other sex, but not without hiccups.
3 min read
During Trekking, When Sampat Sisters Devised a Breakthrough Idea of Providing Energy Through Bars
Entrepreneurs

During Trekking, When Sampat Sisters Devised a Breakthrough Idea of Providing Energy Through Bars

According to Suhasini, initially, they used to sell 2,000 bars, but now they are clocking 20,000 to 30,000 bars on an average, in Bengaluru.
3 min read
How This Bengaluru-based Delivery Startup Roped in Top Investors
News and Trends

How This Bengaluru-based Delivery Startup Roped in Top Investors

Microdelivery start-up DailyNinja Raises $3 Million Funding From Saama and Sequoia Capital
3 min read
How These Tea-Preneurs Are Redefining India's Chai Culture
Tea Startups

How These Tea-Preneurs Are Redefining India's Chai Culture

With coffee bars mushrooming across the country, the Indian 'chai' culture has lost its sanctity. Realizing this gap, a number start-ups such as Chai Point, Chaayos, Chai break, Teabox, Tpot Café and others are hitting the ground to replace the 'tapris' with chic chai bars.
5 min read
How Did This Age-Old Electrical Company bag Government's Project of Providing Street Lights All Across The City
Growth and Innovation

How Did This Age-Old Electrical Company bag Government's Project of Providing Street Lights All Across The City

From being the sole providers and manufacturers of ceiling fans to providers of street light today, indeed Orient electric has come a long way.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.