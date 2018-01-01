Sugandh Bahl

Journalism has been in my roots since my school days. Beginning with a content specialist at CRY organisation to landing up being a Feature writer/correspondent at The Entrepreneur Magazine, life has experienced ups and downs fairly well. A foodie by nature and pet over at heart, currently I am thoroughly enjoying my tenure at The Entrepreneur!
entrepreneurial lifestyle
This Car-fanatic Ends his Week by Smashing Few Balls at The Court
Luxury connoisseur Ritesh Srivastava, ends a busy week by volleying a few shots on the squash court.
Branding
A Quirky Brand Name, Coupled With a Creative Module Does Wonders
Jeff Bezos had looked through the dictionary to settle for Amazon, not only because its sounds 'exotic and different' but also because its start with 'A', so alphabetically too it would be on the top of the charts.
Gen Next
This Brother-Sister Duo are Mapping a Brighter Future for Their Legacy Run Business
With Gurumukh and Geetika entering the business, the Syska Group is aiming for greater heights.
Gen Next
A Perfect Example of "Work Hard Play Hard"
Annanya co-founded Runaya Refining, one of the few startups in India to focus on innovative manufacturing.
Next Gen
How Insightful of This Young Scion to Carry Forward His Father's Dreams With Pride
Abhishek always knew that someday he would join the business too. "It wasn't a forced decision.
Gen Next
How This 38-year-old is Bringing About Innovation Into His Father's Dreams
As a part of Greenply, Shobhan has solely spearheaded a number of innovations, like introducing the engineered panel division, which manufactures, markets and exports medium density fiberboard (MDF, a wood product) and flooring solutions.
Leadership
How Junior Shah is Spearheading Her Father's Business, Alongside Her Own Venture
Akshali formally joined Parag Milk Foods only after completing her MBA. Today, she is the brain behind its premium product Pride of Cows.
Fundraising
How These Entrepreneurs are Nailing The Right Pitch For Raising Investments
Raising capital is tedious and time consuming. Aimed to impress the investors, these entrepreneurs have perfected their pitch deck. Dig in to know how.
Next Gen
How This 32 Year Old Scion is Weaving a New Chapter For Family's Legacy
Yogesh's technical knowledge and expertise in international marketing has taken the company to even greater heights.
Next Gen
Ajinkya Firodia Feels Blessed to Have Been Formally Invited by His Father to Run The Legacy
Ajinkya's working style is not very different from his father, however, unlike him, Ajinkya likes to do the same thing again and again till he achieves perfection
Gender Bias
How These Present Day Entrepreneurs are Breaking Barriers of Gender Biasness
Defying the prevalent gender bias, these three entrepreneurs have grabbed a piece of the pie of businesses conventionally believed to be the domain of the other sex, but not without hiccups.
Entrepreneurs
During Trekking, When Sampat Sisters Devised a Breakthrough Idea of Providing Energy Through Bars
According to Suhasini, initially, they used to sell 2,000 bars, but now they are clocking 20,000 to 30,000 bars on an average, in Bengaluru.
News and Trends
How This Bengaluru-based Delivery Startup Roped in Top Investors
Microdelivery start-up DailyNinja Raises $3 Million Funding From Saama and Sequoia Capital
Tea Startups
How These Tea-Preneurs Are Redefining India's Chai Culture
With coffee bars mushrooming across the country, the Indian 'chai' culture has lost its sanctity. Realizing this gap, a number start-ups such as Chai Point, Chaayos, Chai break, Teabox, Tpot Café and others are hitting the ground to replace the 'tapris' with chic chai bars.
Growth and Innovation
How Did This Age-Old Electrical Company bag Government's Project of Providing Street Lights All Across The City
From being the sole providers and manufacturers of ceiling fans to providers of street light today, indeed Orient electric has come a long way.