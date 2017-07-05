Be a Better Leader: Build Confidence With Open Communication

Dom Faussette, Cody Jefferson, Kevin McMillen and Tommy Baker help guide entrepreneurs towards breaking down their walls and growing their business.

It is time to take control of your life and stop letting your past, your fears and the unknown stop you. While it is easy to say that we need to make these changes, sometimes we need a little help. We chat with Dom Faussette of Think React Lead about his coaching program that is designed to help veterans integrate back into the civilian workforce. Then, we talk with Cody Jefferson of Embrace the Lion about his program to help powerful men find a purposeful path. Next, Kevin McMillen of RyanTech tells us that they can help your business build the perfect app and launch it right away. At the end of the hour, Tommy Baker of the Resist Average Academy podcast discusses his inspirational show that can help empower entrepreneurs. There are great minds out there that can make you a better leader. Listen now.

[00:00:00] Waging a Secret Battle May Hold Back Success

There is a secret war that many of us are fighting. While you can’t see the adversary, PTSD, depression, anxiety and fear hold many of us back from accomplishing our goals. Dom Faussette, founder of Think React Lead, discusses what it was like to adjust back to civilian life as a veteran and former police officer. Faussette realized that changing your perspective is the only way to take charge of your fears. Find out how you can triumph over an invisible enemy and make meaningful change in your life.

[00:06:00] Returning to the Civilian Workforce After Service

After serving in the military, veterans can find themselves wondering what to do next. Interacting with civilians can be daunting because of the drastic differences in communication styles. Faussette describes his personal readjustment to the working world after being in military law enforcement. Faussette’s unique coaching is designed to help veterans learn how to connect and talk with civilians in order to integrate smoothly back into the business world. Find out how you can apply these strategies to feel comfortable in any conversation.

[00:11:30] Embrace the Lion by Showing Up for You

Do you work too much and forget to show up for your life? Entrepreneurs are no stranger to hard work, and often don’t have time for their family or self-care. As an occupational minister for 12 years, Cody Jefferson traveled around the country helping thousands of people. During that time he ended up losing his family, reputation and even his identity. Feeling frustrated by a lack of resources to get his life back on track, Jefferson founded Embrace the Lion with several faith-led men in his community. Embrace the Lion is a coaching program that helps men of faith find the power that they have misplaced.

[00:18:20] RyanTech Platform Fast Tracks App Creation

Chances are that if you look around, most people will be engaging with their smartphones. We are always connected, and business marketing now lives in the palm of our hands. Apps are becoming more efficient and are the go-to method for doing business. Kevin McMillen, CEO of RyanTech, discusses his company’s incredibly simple and quick app building ability. The team focuses on specific markets and dives deep into the lingo so that your app has everything it needs. Apple and Google have pre-approved its app building platform, making it possible to fast track an app launch; sometimes an app can be built and launched in as little as 25 minutes. Take your business to the next level.

[00:27:17] Make Big Changes With Resist Average Academy

Do you have a “resolution mindset”? It could be making you fail. Many people wait for the “right time” to make a change, when in reality change can begin right now. Tommy Baker, host of Resist Average Academy and author of UnResolution, has created a podcast where he interviews entrepreneurs, athletes and spiritual speakers in order to provide knowledge and inspiration to his listeners. It is possible to make a change today, and with the right tools you can take practical action steps to achieve your goals. Are you ready to take the first step on your journey to empowerment?

[00:33:21] Focus Comes at a Premium, Become Crystal Clear

It’s time to be brave! Entrepreneurs are often successful because they are not afraid to open up and be their raw, true selves. They love transparency, but often come from a workplace structure that does not allow for that. Baker wants to help people focus on their objectives to tear down the walls that keep them from a clear vision. When you start building self-confidence and trust, you will start making your goals a reality. Witnessing progress is the ultimate motivation. It’s time to take action steps towards the life of your dreams.

