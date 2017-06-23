Are You an Entrepreneur or an Innovator?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How do you define success? Running your own business is an all-consuming task, and it's important to maintain well-being by achieving a work-life balance. David Meltzer, founder and CEO of Sports 1 Marketing and author of Connected to Goodness, offers tips to navigate and maintain a healthy, work-focused life. In addition to finding balance, a meaningful life entails operating from a truthful and authentic place. Sean Whalen explains how his retail company, Lions Not Sheep, is inspiring a courageous movement evolved from a singular design concept. Discover ways to shift your focus and lead an intention-based life today.

David Meltzer

[00:00:00] Entrepreneur vs. Innovator

Are you the one with the bright ideas or are you the person who makes things happen? Having a clear definition of your personality type and its associated strengths can benefit both your personal and professional life. David Meltzer, founder and CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, defines the difference between an entrepreneur and an innovator: One is a master of turning concept into reality, the other an expert in monetizing big ideas. Discover your archetype.

[00:05:41] Stay "Connected to Goodness"

Are you "all business"? Paying your dues as an entrepreneur is inevitable; however, it can sometimes lead to losing track of what's really important. Meltzer warns that sacrificing valuable relationships can have a staggering impact on your well-being. Connected to Goodness is Meltzer's guidebook to achieving a pragmatic and spiritual life. Manifest your dream lifestyle with these simple tips.

[00:11:30] Keep Your Values Balanced

"Empty your cup" is a popular Chinese zen about staying open-minded to receive new knowledge, and it will transform the way you lead your company. Being an entrepreneur requires a lot of time and energy. While we'd all like to believe that we're the Energizer bunny incarnate, it's imperative that we take the time to recharge. A revitalized leader is better equipped to empathize with peers and employees. Meltzer gives value-based tips to maintain love, health, integrity and spirit throughout the busy workday.

[00:18:20] Sean Whalen's Lions Not Sheep

For many, success is measured in wealth and material possessions, but is that really what life is all about? In the pursuit of happiness and fulfillment, Sean Whalen signed over his lucrative business to his partner, asking for nothing in return. Whalen shared his story on social media and quickly received tremendous feedback. In the wake of massive online popularity, Whalen founded the retail company Lions Not Sheep. The fearless brand serves as a battle cry for like-minded souls who are quickly stocking their wardrobes with lion-clad clothing. Is it time you joined the movement?

[00:26:35] Lion-like Search for Mental Clarity

Being a "lion" in a world of "sheep" is not always easy; some jobs are just downright tough. Standing up for what you believe in, going after what you want and taking charge of your life requires courage and strength. Whalen says that inspirational leaders everywhere are in search of mental clarity and fortitude during life's many challenges. Find out how you can master your mind and act with intention.

[00:33:21] As Simple as Telling the Truth

Poor communication is an epidemic, and learning how to express our authentic selves could be the cure. Whalen discusses why always telling the truth is the ticket to communication liberation. Leaders can harness straight talk to grow their business and strengthen relationships. Are you ready to share the real you?

