Alan Taylor is an award winning radio and television host and a 30-plus year broadcast professional. As a founder of Benchmark Entertainment in 1995, Taylor pioneered the business of creating radio shows as an extension of the magazines and brands they represent. Benchmark orchestrated innovative partnerships with leading publishers to replicate their content on-air, bringing their brands alive to a much larger audiences. Today, Taylor partners with the nation’s largest publishing houses. He is, on behalf of the Entertainment Right Now, the host of some of the most popular weekend talk shows in radio today: The Drive with Alan Taylor and Entrepreneur Radio. Taylor produces and co-hosts a new video series, Business & Burgers, in partnership with Microsoft and serves as a consultant and content marketing partner for USA Today Network.

Taylor’s expertise and quick wit entertain millions and he has been a featured automotive expert on ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX, NBC and others, including 15-plus years on daytime’s No. 1 morning talk show, LIVE! with Kelly. Taylor is also an in-demand guest speaker where his up-beat presentations provide both insight and motivation. Taylor is also the co-host of Motorz TV, seen in over 200 million TV households in the USA and Canada.

How This Established Entrepreneur Learns From His Young Employees
Self Improvement

Learning something new every day means listening to fresher viewpoints.
1 min read
Should You Charge More for Your Business or Service?
Strategy

Resist the urge to sell your product or service short.
1 min read
How Ashton Kutcher Turned $50 Million Into $250 Million by Investing in Entrepreneurs
Investing

Plus, the actor and philanthropist explains what it takes to be an entrepreneur.
1 min read
How Dodge Quietly Created the Fastest Production Car Ever Made
Detroit Auto Show

The Demon is the car that Dodge's engineers dreamed about having when they were kids.
1 min read
How to Build a Better Business Through Genuine Connection
Entrepreneur Radio

'Entrepreneur' magazine's Jason Feifer takes us on a journey in the world of business connections.
5 min read
Listen to Successful Entrepreneurs Discuss Their First Attempts, Failures and Origin Stories
Entrepreneur Radio

'Entrepreneur' magazine's Jason Feifer discusses first attempts and origin stories with Justin Klosky, Joelle Mertzel, Mario Armstrong and Do'sKristen Tomlan.
4 min read
How to Make Sure You're Spending Your Money on the Right Digital Ads for Your Business
Entrepreneur Radio

Founder and CEO of The Trade Desk Jeff Green breaks down the purchase funnel, look-alike modeling and targeted advertising. You can't afford to miss this episode!
4 min read
Mind-Opening Tips to Boost Motivation and Productivity
Entrepreneur Radio

From unlocking opportunities to boosting productivity to corporate storytelling, this episode of Entrepreneur Radio covers an array of topics with Steve Sims, Tali Sharot and Chase Jarvis.
4 min read
Achieve Fearless Growth and Live Mindfully
Entrepreneur Radio

Amanda Setili offers seven strategies to make your business more agile. Then, we get a lesson in mindfulness and living with intention from Mark Nation.
3 min read
To Stay Successful, You Must Continuously Evolve Your Business
Entrepreneur Radio

Learn how to reimagine your digital customer experience. Plus, receive practical financial planning advice, and discover the advantages of a higher education.
4 min read
The One Thing Small-Business Owners Should Do to Safeguard Their Companies
Entrepreneur Radio

Learn how forming a board of directors/advisors can protect your assets with Mark Kohler. Then, David Corbin inspires the next wave of business leaders.
3 min read
Discover the Raw Talent of Millennials and Veterans
Ready for Anything

We highlight two significantly underutilized groups in the job market, Millennials and veterans, and learn the cure for "impostor syndrome."
3 min read
Nurturing and Educating the Leaders of Tomorrow
Entrepreneur Radio

Are great leaders born or does it take a lifetime of experience to manage the masses? Both! Knowledge Kinetics' Gaurav Bhalla and Order of Man's Ryan Michler explain.
3 min read
Top Podcasts, GIF Creation and Fighting Burnout
Entrepreneur Radio

We explore the Problem Solvers and Pessimists Archive podcasts, learn why GIFs are the future of content and get a lesson on battling burnout with Jason Feifer, Richard Rabbat and Chase Jarvis.
4 min read
This Entrepreneur Discovered a Multimillion-Dollar Business Idea When He Got Stranded in the Gobi Desert
Entrepreneur Radio

Matt Scanlan, co-founder and CEO of Naadam Cashmere, takes us on his wild journey from an unemployed tourist in Mongolia to the head of a multimillion-dollar company.
4 min read
