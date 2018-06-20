VIP Contributor

Host, Entrepreneur Radio

Alan Taylor is an award winning radio and television host and a 30-plus year broadcast professional. As a founder of Benchmark Entertainment in 1995, Taylor pioneered the business of creating radio shows as an extension of the magazines and brands they represent. Benchmark orchestrated innovative partnerships with leading publishers to replicate their content on-air, bringing their brands alive to a much larger audiences. Today, Taylor partners with the nation’s largest publishing houses. He is, on behalf of the Entertainment Right Now, the host of some of the most popular weekend talk shows in radio today: The Drive with Alan Taylor and Entrepreneur Radio. Taylor produces and co-hosts a new video series, Business & Burgers, in partnership with Microsoft and serves as a consultant and content marketing partner for USA Today Network.

Taylor’s expertise and quick wit entertain millions and he has been a featured automotive expert on ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX, NBC and others, including 15-plus years on daytime’s No. 1 morning talk show, LIVE! with Kelly. Taylor is also an in-demand guest speaker where his up-beat presentations provide both insight and motivation. Taylor is also the co-host of Motorz TV, seen in over 200 million TV households in the USA and Canada.