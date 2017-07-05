Now Locate A Wi-Fi Hotspot Easily With Facebook

July 5, 2017 1 min read

If you are someone who values free Wi-Fi, Facebook is here to help you locate the nearest hotspots.

Called Find Wi-Fi, Facebook's new feature has been in testing since last year, and is now available globally. As the name suggests, it shows you businesses near to your location offering free Wi-Fi that you can tap into. However, businesses need to opt into Facebook's database before they appear.

Image credit: Facebook.

This will allow the app to show the timings of the offices, as well. Sure, it is quite easy to get Wi-Fi everywhere in a city, but it's not the case everywhere. However, Facebook isn't the only solution either. You can use a number of apps and services to hunt down Wi-Fi. The difference is, these apps don't know who offers it ,and who doesn't, which is where Facebook will help. The update is currently rolling out for iOS and Android.

