Facebook

Now Locate A Wi-Fi Hotspot Easily With Facebook

Now Locate A Wi-Fi Hotspot Easily With Facebook
Image credit: Twin Design / Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
www.tbreak.com
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you are someone who values free Wi-Fi, Facebook is here to help you locate the nearest hotspots.

Called Find Wi-Fi, Facebook's new feature has been in testing since last year, and is now available globally. As the name suggests, it shows you businesses near to your location offering free Wi-Fi that you can tap into. However, businesses need to opt into Facebook's database before they appear.

Image credit: Facebook.

This will allow the app to show the timings of the offices, as well. Sure, it is quite easy to get Wi-Fi everywhere in a city, but it's not the case everywhere. However, Facebook isn't the only solution either. You can use a number of apps and services to hunt down Wi-Fi. The difference is, these apps don't know who offers it ,and who doesn't, which is where Facebook will help. The update is currently rolling out for iOS and Android.

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Hungry? Soon You Can Just Log In To Facebook And Order Food

