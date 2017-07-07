My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

European Union

EU Considers Another Massive Fine for Google Over Android

Last month there was a $2.7 billion fine for abusing its dominance, now Google could face an even bigger fine over Android.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
EU Considers Another Massive Fine for Google Over Android
Image credit: via PC Mag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

The European Union and Google aren't the best of friends right now. Late last month, the European Commission issued its largest ever fine, demanding $2.7 billion from Google along with a change to its shopping comparison practices. Google, of course, is determined to appeal the decision and fine.

According to Reuters, that fine may soon look small if EU antitrust regulators decide to punish Google over its anti-competitive practices with regards to Android.

 

Following a complaint by lobby group FairSearch, the European Commission charged Google last year with shutting out rivals on Android. More specifically, the practice of requiring smartphone manufacturers to pre-install Google Search and the Chrome web browser. If that isn't done, Google may choose to lock those devices out of other services such as Google Play. The Commission is also not happy with Google paying to ensure Google Search is the default on devices.

Before the potentially huge fine can be agreed upon, a panel of experts has been set up and asked to review the case. This will form a second opinion and help guide the Commission not only on the size of the fine, but also what action Google is required to take going forward.

It's those actions that could end up being the most damaging for Google. They could include allowing a choice of default search, the ability to install alternative app stores meaning Google Play is no longer guaranteed on the majority of devices, and similar rules for other Google-owned services that you typically find on new Android phones and tablets.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

European Union

Europe Doesn't Want American Apples. Here's Why It Doesn't Matter.

Search Engines

EU to Investigate Transparency of Google, Microsoft and Yahoo

Burger King

Why Burger King Just Shut Down 89 of Its Franchises in Germany