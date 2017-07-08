The Executive Selection: Billionaire

July 8, 2017 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Behind the Billionaire haute couture brand is businessman Flavio Briatore, and if there’s anyone who knows your lifestyle, it’s an entrepreneur. Featuring an opening with double zip, coat of arms stitched on the on the front, and plenty of room for your documents with its inside compartment, this leather weekender made by Italian artisans is prepped for adventure. (And it works just as well as a carry-on bag, or even as a heavy duty bag at the office.)

Related: The Executive Selection: Christian Louboutin