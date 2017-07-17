12 Millionaire Habits to Start Making Serious Money Soon and Build Wealth in a Hurry

Get-rich-quick schemes rarely work but doing the right things every day rarely fails.

There's a mindset that's prevalent these days. It's one of instant gratification in an on-demand society that looks for quick results with very little effort. Entrepreneurs know that life doesn't work that way. You need to put in the sweat equity if you're looking to gain serious results.

When it comes to making money, certain good habits push us forward while some bad habits deter us from getting rich or even making any semblance of serious money.

Clearly, many people are making money and some are making lots, but if they mismanage it and pilfer it away on mindless pursuits, building the proverbial empire is going to be far harder.

Making money is one thing, but creating wealth is an entirely different thing. Obviously, most people can quickly make an extra $100 by selling used items or doing a small gig on a site like Fiverr, but if you're looking for the kind of cash that can make a significant difference in your life, embrace these 12 millionaire habits. They are sure to drive you in the right direction. You'll find ways to create real wealth by beckoning financial opportunity and potential windfalls through a positive mindset and a sound emotional, spiritual and mental state. That is quite literally the most powerful mixture of habits that exists for entrepreneurs.

1. Always add value.

Value makes the world go round. Everyone wants to get value out of an exchange. The most successful entrepreneurs in the world know that if you're going to make lots of money, then you need to always be adding value. Always seek to add more value to whatever services, information or products you're selling.

2. Wake up early.

The early morning hours are replete with quiet solitude. It's when you can refine your thoughts and implement your plans before all the distractions of the day. If you are constantly dealing with interruptions throughout your day, find your happy place in the morning. Wake up early so you can plan whatever will advance you toward your goals.

3. Exercise

Making money isn't just about implementing good career or business habits. You need to be fit emotionally and physically to fire on all pistons. Exercise in the morning, even if briefly. Exercising gets the blood flowing and oxygenation to the cells, helping you to think clearly and be laser-focused. This habit is implemented by some of the world's richest entrepreneurs.

4. Daily goal setting.

You have your long-term goals in place but, if you're looking to make serious money and quickly, you have to set goals every single day. These are milestones on your way to your biggest and most outlandish goals. Do this when you wake up, first thing in the morning, so that you stay on track and on target. Decide what will move you closer to those financial goals by the end of the day, then go out there and do it.

5. Effective time management

Everyone in this world has the same amount of time. The 24 hours of each day is life's greatest equalizer. It doesn't matter what we do, where we're from or how much money we have, we all have the same amount of time.

Effective time management is a must for those looking to get ahead. Whether your goal is to earn a lot of money over time or you just need to earn a little bit of extra cash quickly, properly managing your finite time is what makes it possible to succeed.

6. Networking

Networking is one of the most important habits to have in life. The sayings go, your network is your net worth, and if you lie down with dogs, you'll definitely come up with fleas. Reach out to others and find out what you can do to add value to their world. Don't ask for anything in return, especially not right away. Just insert yourself into the mix, and eventually the opportunities will find you.

7. Innercising

John Assaraf, who built up a billion-dollar real estate business and is featured in the movie The Secret, preaches the importance of "innercising" in his NeuroGym system. Innercising is mental exercise to reprogram subliminal conditioning deeply embedded in our subconscious. The goal is to frame the mind with a positive financial outlook which attracts money and opportunities to our lives, rather than pushing them away.

8. Healthy diet

Will eating healthier help you to attract more wealth or make more money in the interim? You can bet it will. Sound body, sound mind. To have the precision thinking and focus of a highly-trained athlete, you need to eat healthily. Our bodies spend a large amount of their energy on processing foods. Unhealthy eating leaves us with less energy for achieving our goals, whatever they are.

9. Saving and investing.

Obviously, saving and investing is fundamental to building wealth. It won't happen as fast as you'd like, but the larger component at play is having moment-of-the-opportunity cash to invest when something requires your attention immediately. When you have capital and are no longer living paycheck-to-paycheck, you're ready to earn more money when the opportunity presents.

10. Mindfulness

If you play a cutthroat game and walk all over people, few opportunities will come your way. Being mindful and respectful of others attracts opportunities that you can eventually convert into cash. Be mindful about how you act and what you say so it doesn't come back to bite you in the butt.

11. Work with a mentor.

Mentors are great for helping you to earn extra income, whether small or large. A mentor who's achieved outlandish goals in your industry will offer guidance to help you get where you're looking to go. Find a mentor and work with them daily. Ask for their help and guidance as you navigate the choppy waters towards success.

12. Contribute to others

Contribution is born from an abundant mindset. When you are sated and have enough for yourself, look to contribute. You can trick your mind into an abundant mindset by simply contributing your time to others. You don't have to give money. Only time. It's a subconscious mind trick that moves you away from scarcity to attract more money and opportunities into your life.