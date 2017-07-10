My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tesla Model 3

First Tesla Model 3 Rolls Off Production Line

Expect 30 more before the end of July and 20,000 per month by December.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
First Tesla Model 3 Rolls Off Production Line
Image credit: via PC Mag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

The Tesla Model 3 was unveiled by Elon Musk in early 2016. We were then left waiting until March 2017 to see a "release candidate version" of the car in action. Four months on, and the first $35,000 Model 3 just rolled off the production line and straight into Elon Musk's garage.

With the first car now manufactured, the next goal is having 30 more available for a launch celebration on July 28. Production then increases to 100 during August, 1,500 during September and then 20,000 per month from December onwards if all goes to plan.

Production does need to scale quickly as Tesla is sitting on as many as 500,000 reservations, all of which were made with a $1,000 deposit.

According to Bloomberg, if Musk hits his production targets then Tesla will be the largest producer of battery-powered cars in 2018. Larger than all other car manufacturers combined such is the scale he has planned.

At $35,000, the Model 3 is much more affordable than the Model S, which will also make it much more popular. That's why Tesla decided recently to undertake a huge Supercharger expansion. There are currently 5,431 Superchargers spread across Tesla's global network. The aim is to have more than 10,000 before the end of 2017.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tesla Model 3

Elon Musk Says Nearly 400,000 Orders Received for Tesla's Model 3

Tesla

I Took a Ride in Tesla's New Model 3

Tesla

Tesla Plans to Produce 500,000 Cars in 2018