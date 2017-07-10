First Tesla Model 3 Rolls Off Production Line

Expect 30 more before the end of July and 20,000 per month by December.

The Tesla Model 3 was unveiled by Elon Musk in early 2016. We were then left waiting until March 2017 to see a "release candidate version" of the car in action. Four months on, and the first $35,000 Model 3 just rolled off the production line and straight into Elon Musk's garage.

With the first car now manufactured, the next goal is having 30 more available for a launch celebration on July 28. Production then increases to 100 during August, 1,500 during September and then 20,000 per month from December onwards if all goes to plan.

Production does need to scale quickly as Tesla is sitting on as many as 500,000 reservations, all of which were made with a $1,000 deposit.

According to Bloomberg, if Musk hits his production targets then Tesla will be the largest producer of battery-powered cars in 2018. Larger than all other car manufacturers combined such is the scale he has planned.

At $35,000, the Model 3 is much more affordable than the Model S, which will also make it much more popular. That's why Tesla decided recently to undertake a huge Supercharger expansion. There are currently 5,431 Superchargers spread across Tesla's global network. The aim is to have more than 10,000 before the end of 2017.