Time Tested Sports Betting Strategies

July 12, 2017 4 min read

Do a quick Google search, and you will be swamped by dozens of websites that will promise to equip you with sports betting strategies that will make you invincible. You've got statisticians, marketers, betting experts, strategy consultants, mathematicians, and a lot of others, each proclaiming to have hit upon the elusive success formula that can help you beat the odds and regularly rake in thousands in winnings, week after week. Are all these 'experts' worth following? Ask yourself, do you have the time and mind-space to do so? These strategies, tips, and tactics will help you maximize your winnings, stay safe and secure, and above all, enjoy your sports betting.

Keep An Edge in Whatever Sports Betting You Do

There's a reason why it's called sports betting, and not sports gambling. That's because you can have an edge in your adventures in sports betting, unlike gambling, where you are always operating at a disadvantage, or playing with very little edge. The thumb rule of making it big is - don't do what everybody else is doing. As a beginner, it's natural for you to align your interests with what the public opinion is. However, note that your dream of making sports betting a major contributor to your financial independence plan is contingent on you identifying your style, original way of thinking, and above all, not following the herd.

Manage Your Bankroll

This is the oldest and yet the most useful tip you will ever encounter. To void betting with money you can’t afford to lose, manage your bankroll like a pro. If you have a budget of $500 for betting through the NFL, make sure you keep each bet pegged at anything between 1 to 5% of the bankroll. This helps you avoid catastrophic situations of losing a lot, or ending up chasing losses only to end in debt.

Do Your Homework

Here's a school lesson, back to haunt (just kidding) you. Luck will help you win every now and then, but not always. Remember, most sports bettors don't do any kind of research before they place their bets. This means that every incremental effort you put in analysis and background research will put you ahead of hundreds (if not thousands) of fellow sports bettors. Here's the minimum that you can do, to begin with:-

Understand the strategic aspects of the sports you are following for sports betting

Subscribe to at least 2 newsletters dedicated to a sport (ideally, these newsletters should be competitors)

Invest time in learning the basics of statistics to be able to make informed decisions when confused

Record your sports betting choices and their outcomes, to be able to make course corrections when need

Bookmark a sports betting resource website like Bet-Bonuscode, which offers tremendous insight from the world of sports betting, including strategies and news.

Devise A Strategy, and Stick With It

Much like everything, sports betting is often overcomplicated. It's too tempting to explain all kinds of outcomes with all kinds of theories. You'd do well to distance yourself from non-value adding analysis and theorization. Selection bias, model over fitting, and over optimization (among others) are cardinal sins of sports betting that can hurt your chances. Instead, be confident of your strategy, and give it time to yield results. Of course, you'd need to keep monitoring outcomes and doing course corrections, without significantly altering your core strategy. Do not fixate on numbers. A simple strategy backed by intuitive logic is your strongest asset.

Don’t Fall For Baits

Take it from us, you will never be too far from a sports betting website that will sell you a dummy. Then, if you also manage some part of your sports betting offline, you’ve got to be well aware of the pitfalls. Sadly, there is a lot going around in the cyber-sphere that can disrupt the activities of straight thinking sports betting enthusiasts. Websites try to lure bettors by floating unrealistic bonuses and special promotions, only to cut them a shady deal later on. The thumb rule to remember is – background research. Before you decide to join a sports betting network, before you decide to follow an expert’s quick course in sports betting, do your homework, read reviews, look for demos.

Final Thoughts

Sports betting is exciting, rewarding, and entertaining. Adopt all these basic tips and tactics, and you will not only enjoy sports betting more, but will also earn more from your adventures, and will stay safe and secure from scammers. Remember, sports betting is best managed on strong grounds of financial discipline, and must be backed by your willingness to invest time and thought in bettering your understanding of sports.

