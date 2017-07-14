Tesla Opens Its First Middle East Store In Dubai

July 14, 2017 2 min read

Tesla has opened the doors to their first Middle East showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

The massive 17,000 square feet store currently showcases the company's Model S and Model X cars, and offers a full range of customization options for visitors to interact with, to their liking, in the Tesla design studio. Tesla officially announced its plans to arrive in the region earlier this year, and since the initial announcement a frenzy of attention has been directed at the company, with customers vying for a test drive in one of the two available models.

At the moment two Supercharger sites exist in the UAE, with three more being planned by the end of the year. Currently 32 Destination Charging points are available in areas of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with at least 18 more operational in the next six months. Customers can register for a test drive on tesla.com, and can also configure their own Tesla model for purchase, with delivery between 12-16 weeks. Prices start from AED281,350 for Model S and AED332,500 for Model X.

