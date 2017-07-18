My Queue

Technology

Bibop Gresta Marks His Entry into India: Hyperloop Signs Up With AP Govt

"We are not working on 'Make in India', we are becoming India."
Bibop Gresta Marks His Entry into India: Hyperloop Signs Up With AP Govt
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Entrepreneur.com
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh in India loops in Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) to connect the city centers of Amravati and Vijaywada.

For a country as large as India, Hyperloop Transportation's technology comes as a blessing and the passion of its co-founder as a driver for other entrepreneurs.

The man who is on a mission to make distances shorter, Bibop Gresta, was at the Entrepreneur India Annual Convention and in less than twenty minutes he convinced a group of more than 250 attendees that India without Hyperloop would lose out on more than just travel.

In a chat with Entrepreneur India, Gresta said the Indian market was incredible.

Gresta, who has been touring India for over a year, is here to solve India's urban transportation situation by providing a technology, which was originally founded by Tesla's Elon Musk.

It is for this awe for the growth that the market offers that Hyperloop Technologies launched itself and is actively pursuing partnerships with Indian state governments.

Gresta's quest for growth in the Indian market does not stop at partnering with the government. He is also scouting for prospective opportunities to partner with the great minds of India who he believes are obliged to go overseas to become famous and get funding.

He finds the Indian ecosystem amazing and believes the country is not fostering the talent that it has.

"We need to make the best across India because India has the skill and the knowledge to make and innovate. And there is a market," Gresta said.

Gresta strongly suggests every entrepreneur must try without the fear of failing. "Failure is part of the game. In India, if you fail, you are banned. But you need to try and try again."

He recommends putting together the best people to-be-entrepreneurs know who can help them because this is the time to pursue ambitions in the country.

Gresta feels if startups come up with solutions to problems, it would be a great help for Hyperloop, which is seeing a sea of change with its ever-evolving technology.

He called the India market incredible and said his company was already looking at and evaluating partnerships with Indian start-ups.

"We need help. We need the best minds to tell us not the Hyperloop of today but the Hyperloop of tomorrow. We are not working on 'Make in India', we are becoming India," he said.

The Hyperloop mode of passenger and freight transportation propels a pod-like vehicle through a near-vacuum tube at airline speeds.

The pods accelerate to cruising speed gradually using a linear electric motor and glide above their track using passive magnetic levitation or air bearings.

