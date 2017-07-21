My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Amazon

Amazon Spark Is a Pinterest-Like Shopping Social Network

The new feature inside Amazon's iPhone app lets you follow specific categories and people, making it easy to buy things you find.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Amazon Spark Is a Pinterest-Like Shopping Social Network
Image credit: Amazon via PCMag
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

As if you don't already buy enough stuff on Amazon, the ecommerce giant just added a new Pinterest-like feature to its iPhone app aimed at helping you "find more of what you like."

Dubbed Spark, the new shopping social network lets you follow specific categories and people. Of course, Amazon has made it super easy to buy things there, too.

To access Spark, tap the hamburger icon (three parallel horizontal lines) in the Amazon iPhone app, select Programs and Features, then tap Spark. The first time you visit, you'll select a few of your interests: things like books, style and fashion, food, technology, do it yourself (DIY), home décor, beauty, recipes, video games and women's fashion, for instance.

From there, Spark will create a "feed of personalized content from other Amazon customers with similar interests as you." If you see something you like, just tap the product link or shopping bag icon to buy it.

You can also create posts to share a specific product or story, and "interact with people by commenting or smiling on their posts." We assume "smiling" on someone's post is basically like adding a heart or thumbs up.

Anyone in the U.S. with the Amazon iPhone app can look at posts on Spark, but you'll need to be a paid Prime member to contribute your own.

Just keep in mind that whatever you do on Spark is pretty much public. "Anyone can view your posts, comments, the interests you follow and see your Amazon Profile," Amazon said in its Spark FAQs. Your profile displays customer reviews you've written but does not show your purchasing or browsing history.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

Read Amazon's Statement on Why It Is Pulling Out of Planned HQ2 in New York City

Amazon

Amazon Is so Powerful That Big Companies Are Producing Exclusive Brands Just for the Site

Amazon

Amazon to Offer In-Garage Deliveries