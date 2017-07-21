Jeff Bezos

Check Out Jeff Bezos's First Ever Instagram Post

The billionaire Amazon founder finally joined the popular social media app.
Image credit: David Ryder | Getty Images
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos finally joined Instagram on Thursday, and it’s no surprise that the billionaire entrepreneur who’s known for thinking big decided to go big with his first ever post.

To launch his new social account, the founder of Amazon and space exploration company Blue Origin and owner of The Washington Post published a drone-shot video giving a glimpse at his soon-to-open rocket factory.

The video shows flyover shots of the massive building, which is located in Huntsville, Ala., and eventually zooms in on Bezos, who is caught relaxing on the rooftop holding a sign that reads: “Rocket factory coming soon.”

According to the post, this is also the manufacturing facility where Bezos and the Blue Origin team are building the “New Glenn launch vehicle.” Apparently, it “is coming along nicely.”

To see for yourself, check out Bezos’ first Instagram post below:


