6 Things to Keep in Mind While Running a Business from a Different Country

Unexpected things are bound to come up, so do yourself the favour of checking things out before you jump in

July 22, 2017 2 min read

Opening a business overseas opens you up to new markets and venues, it also gives you an opportunity to expand your business and explore new markets with diverse products and potential. It is important though to keep in mind the cultural nuances of each country while adhering to local and international laws.

Few tips for a new set up:

Research Business Practices – Business law and practices vary from country to country. So, before you make the big move, get started and study the laws and requirements for the county you plan to set the business up. Study Cultural Differences – You need to understand the cultural differences that could affect your business’s viability. Research the culture surrounding the product you’ll be selling to ensure that there’s a market and need for it. Understand the country’s political climate – It’s very important that you understand the political climate of the country you’re entering. Get legal advice – Seeking legal advice is always a good idea, especially when starting a business abroad. Seek Local Guidance – Just like you might get involved with the process you should seek to get involved with other business owner. Give yourself time – Even if you’re excited about moving abroad and getting started remember that all good things take time. Don’t rush.

The number one piece of advice we hear from successful entrepreneurs is that they wish they had known that they didn’t need to know everything before they got started. Starting a business is a fluid activity. Unexpected things are bound to come up, so do yourself the favour of checking things out before you jump in but be prepared to improvise as needed and go with the flow, and remember everyday is a new learning experience.

Also don't forget to ask yourself, what your target market is? Before you can even begin creating a marketing strategy, you will need to define your target market and plan accordingly.

For a brand or any business to develop it takes about 5 years to get running. However, it’s better to make mistakes while trying rather then not trying at all.