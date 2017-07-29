A Guide to Responding to Negative Reviews on Glassdoor (Infographic)

Glassdoor has become a great resource for people to learn about a company, as the career website allows employees to write anonymous reviews.
Although sometimes, an angry or emotional employee might leave a company an undeserved poor review. And with nearly 61 percent of job seekers saying they read Glassdoor reviews before making a decision about a potential employer, it’s important to monitor your reputation on the site.
There’s a right way to respond to bad Glassdoor reviews. For starters, don’t just ignore the comment altogether. Instead, respond with a “thank you.”
When you’re responding to a negative review with a “thank you,” you should also address each point that they’ve made in their comment -- publicly explain how the company plans to solve the issue. In addition, combat the negatives with some positives so people see that your company is a great place to work. Share positive aspects of the company to give a broader view. Not only that, but the response should come from the company’s CEO to make it more powerful.
To learn more about how to respond to negative staff reviews on Glassdoor, check out Headway Capital’s infographic below.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
