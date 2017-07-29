My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Expert Speak

How Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality is Transforming Lives

As companies aggressively work on making these technologies more mainstream, our perception of the functionality of industries ranging from defence to gaming awaits a massive transformation
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality is Transforming Lives
Image credit: Shutterstock
Co-founder & CEO, GrowthEnabler
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Since 1992, NASA had been using a technology for replicating space on earth at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas to train astronauts for spacewalks. Even the defence sector had been leveraging the same technology in ‘flight or battlefield simulations’ and ‘virtual bootcamp’ to create real-life experiences without actual danger to a soldier’s life. No matter how applicable augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) might have been in the past; but today, various industries are incorporating AR and VR into their regular products and services to enhance customer experience.

As technologies in AR and VR unravel in front of our eyes, understanding their purpose and functionality is essential. With AR, users continue to be in touch with the real world while interacting with virtual objects around them. Like the Pokemon mobile game in which users can fight and capture fictional creatures that are overlaid on their game screen. However, with VR technologies such as Oculus Rift and others, the user is isolated from the real world while being immersed in an entirely fabricated world. Like the flight simulators in an aviation school or the Google Tilt Brush application on the HTC Vive headsets (turning the world in front of your eyes into an interactive aeroplane cockpit or a 3D canvas).

As companies aggressively work on making these technologies more mainstream, our perception of the functionality of industries ranging from defence to gaming awaits a massive transformation. Here are a few examples of applications and use-cases of AR/VR technology that have been adopted by varied industries or sectors:

1. Education - California recently opened a VR learning centre for medical students where they can use an Oculus DK2 to travel inside the human body instead of just reading about red blood cells.

2. Healthcare - Recently, a doctor in Miami used Google Cardboard to plan for surgery on a baby who was born with half a heart and only one lung.

3. Automobile - Ford Motor Company uses VR to design cars before it makes a physical prototype.

4. Real Estate - These technologies enable customers to stand inside a house without visiting that place physically.

5. Gaming - Over 20 per cent of gaming companies were developing AR/VRbased games in 2015, up from seven per cent in 2014.

6. Sports - Baseball teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Rays are already using AR/VR systems to aid in training.

7. Manufacturing - UK based Virtalis uses VR to allow manufacturers to give staff a real feel for the new constructions, be it a submarine or an apartment block.

8. Media and Entertainment - From the New York Times and ABC News to “Star Wars”, big media, entertainment and retail brands are testing the limits of AR and VR.

9. Tourism - Getting to visit a location in virtual reality could help potential travellers make decisions.

Guests staying at specific locations can use a Gear VR to visit places like Chile, Rwanda, and Beijing virtually. The combined global market value of AR and VR is projected to be above $110 billion by 2021 with AR taking a share of $80-$85 billion. In 2015, 864 million mobile phones became capable of running AR programs and content indicating a significant market opportunity for AR companies.

The primary challenge for the AR and VR technologies is the ability to go further mainstream with affordable and user-friendly industry-specific use cases. The VR market is currently taking baby steps in India with headset shipments crossing $3 million in Q1 2016. With the ever-increasing smartphone penetration in developing nations like India, effective marketing of entry-level VR headsets by smartphone manufacturers have increased the India’s VR usage. India has 80 – 100 start-ups operating in the VR space but only a handful of companies could raise any seed or angel stage capital from venture funds. A Hyderabad-based startup, LoopReality, has used indoor biking, virtual reality and Internet of things to create LoopFit. It offers a fully immersive cycling experience and can sync with all the wearable devices to track the vitals of the user. AR is nascent in India with less than 100 companies being operational in the sector.

(This article was first published in the July issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Expert Speak

How to Smartly Raise Funds in North America

Expert Speak

Ethos Behind Rendering GenNext Leader

Expert Speak

This Pharma Expert Shares Why You Have To Do Things Differently To Succeed