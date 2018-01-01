Expert Speak
Ethos Behind Rendering GenNext Leader
Indian family businesses will let the biggest opportunities pass them by if they fail to create next-gen leaders, tapping the demographic dividend within family businesses.
#6 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Sajjan Jindal
If the Jindal Scion is your inspiration, check out who inspired him
What is Missing in Indian Startup Ecosystem?
Millions of young Indians are throwing away the securities of a job and starting up and an entire ecosystem is very supportive
Why do Some Companies Grow Consistently While Others Struggle
Sustained growth, while boring, is very desirable by management, employees, and suppliers
A Sports Pro's Guide to Entrepreneurship
Sports is dramatic, real and most importantly unscripted, which makes it inspirational
I&B Code 2016 gives Distressed SMEs a Survival Lifeline
The I&B Code has emerged as the much-needed shield between the small entrepreneurs and business failures
How to Make Leadership Buy into Change
For me, the challenge was not two companies coming together but two cultures coming together.
How Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality is Transforming Lives
As companies aggressively work on making these technologies more mainstream, our perception of the functionality of industries ranging from defence to gaming awaits a massive transformation
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria's #4 Valuable Tips to Budding Entrepreneurs
'I became an entrepreneur to control and direct my own destiny.'
The Leadership Challenge at Start-ups
The biggest hurdle that leaders at start-ups face is what I like to call mixing up 'Leadership Courage' with 'Bravado'
Private Company vs. LLP - Which is Better for You?
Unlike a private company, an LLP is not required to pay any dividend distribution tax and profits distributed and they are not liable to tax in the hand of the partners.