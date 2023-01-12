Technology to Drive Efficiency And Sustainability in 2023

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If the last two years have taught us anything, it has to be that businesses that prepare for a range of scenarios are the only ones that will survive varying degrees of challenging scenarios. While leading enterprises will increasingly invest in automation to accelerate digital transformation and across business verticals; staying on course and achieving the net zero targets set by organisations is also a key priority. Below are four tech trends we can expect to see across industries in the coming year:

Leveraging No Code to Accelerate Digital Transformation

The rising need for rapid digital transformation, and the lack of skilled developer talent to deploy projects at pace, is paving the way for increased demand for lowcode development platforms, which help businesses meet their digital transformation goals in a timely and cost-efficient manner. Low code/ no code platforms not only help companies address the pressing need to digitise workflows but also increase the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. According to Gartner, by 2023, more than 50% of medium-sized to large businesses are expected to implement low-code development platforms.

Investments in Total Experience Strategies

With growing customer expectations, shrinking team sizes, automation will be at the centre of every service leader's mind when it comes to technology adoption and implementation. As customers have become accustomed to having multiple channels of communication at their fingertips, succeeding at the complexity of engaging customers consistently across all mediums is a business imperative. Currently, the average company uses nearly 1,000 applications to run their business and store customer data. In 2023, we can expect to see companies prioritizing vendor consolidation and reducing the complexity of their technology stack to give a simple 360 degree view of each customer. Combining customer (CX) and employee experience (EX) initiatives will be essential to increase revenue and retain scarce talent, in a way that they are empowered to deliver more agile and resilient business outcomes.

Banking on Data Driven Decisions

Leveraging data for insights into everything from internal business operations to the customer journey is top of mind and of strategic importance. Business leaders across the board are increasingly automating data-driven decision intelligence to reduce the huge costs of wasted opportunities. As part of their composable strategy, decision makers will focus more on generating value from siloed data.

Sustainability will Drive Investments

In 2023 and beyond, corporate leaders will continue making progress towards their sustainability commitments, ensuring the long-term success of both their organizations and the planet.