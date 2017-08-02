6-Figure Job Alert: Do You Have What It Takes to Defend the Earth Against Aliens?

NASA is seeking a planetary protection officer.

August 2, 2017 2 min read

Fighting aliens is a commonplace occurrence in the blockbuster movies that come out this time of year, but a recent NASA job posting is bringing that duty into reality, along with a six-figure salary.

As explained in the job listing, “planetary protection is concerned with the avoidance of organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration.”



Basically, when samples come back to Earth from other planets and solar systems, NASA needs to run tests to be sure nothing will harm us weak humans or the environment.

As a "planetary protection officer," you would be in charge of the “maintenance of planetary protection policies, and oversight of their implementation by NASA’s space flight missions.”

The job requirements include a background in physical science, engineering or math, a facility with diplomacy, the ability to make tough, “technically sound” decisions in complex situations and “experience planning, executing, or overseeing elements of space programs of national significance.”

Looking cool in shades while calmly saying "get off my planet" probably wouldn't hurt either.

The job posting closes on Aug. 14, so if you think you're qualified for the position, what are you waiting for? Your planet needs you.