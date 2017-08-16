My Queue

Franchises

The Most Powerful Brands in Franchising

Here are the strongest brands in franchising for 2017, ranked.
The Most Powerful Brands in Franchising
Image credit: KFC
This story appears in the September 2017 issue of Entrepreneur.

There are many ways to measure the strength of a franchise. How many units does it have? What are its financials? Its growth? How well does it support its franchisees? But this month, for the first time ever, Entrepreneur is zeroing in on a factor that's challenging to measure, easily overlooked and yet critical to the health of any business: branding.

We wanted to know: Which franchises have done the best job of building themselves up as beloved, recognizable, robust brands? We did this by analyzing factors such as social media followers, system size, number of years in business, number of years franchising and overall reputation -- and looking at how they all combine to form lasting relationships with fans. 

Our list shows that great brands are a paradox. Longevity and consistency matter, but only if a brand also constantly evolves. A prime example is KFC, which tops our list. On the following pages, you can see how its recent “Re-Colonelization” efforts have paid off, and learn how other top franchise brands stay fresh while maintaining their already strong foundations. 

Please keep in mind that this list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. A vibrant brand is just one of many elements to consider when buying a franchise; it’s critical that you do due diligence before investing in any opportunity. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to as many existing and former franchisees as you can.

To learn who made the cut, check out our list of The Most Powerful Brands in Franchising.

