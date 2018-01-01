Entrepreneur Magazine: September 2017
Featured Article
How Glossier Hacked Social Media to Build A Cult-Like Following
Former blogger Emily Weiss had a hunch: If she could translate women's real needs into products, she could build a beauty company unlike any other.
Ken Burns Talks About Leadership, Productivity and Achieving Immortality Through Storytelling
With his latest opus due out this month and a half-dozen more films on the way, the director and historian Ken Burns has learned a lot about how to manage big teams through even bigger projects.
Want the Upper Hand? Ask the Dumb Questions.
Take it from a journalist: You can learn a lot when you shelve your ego.
Related Articles
Ask Entrepreneur
Finding Your 'Stress Sweet Spot' to Perform at Your Best
A new book explores the amount of stress needed for you to function at your highest level.
Franchises
The Most Powerful Brands in Franchising
Here are the strongest brands in franchising for 2017, ranked.
Entertaining
An Experimental, Tuition-Free Program Is Teaching Business Lessons Using Hip Hop
Budding entrepreneurs are using lessons from music-industry moguls to learn how to run their own businesses.
Franchises
How the CEO of Smoothie King Went From Small-Business Owner to Wearing the Crown
Under his leadership, Smoothie King plans to open an additional 125 locations and bring its global storefront tally to 950 in 2017.
Pivot
Want to Change Your Business Model? Answer These 3 Questions.
Here are a few pointers on figuring out the best way to grow your business and keep it sustainable for years to come.
Ecommerce
How Two Friends Disrupted the Cashmere Industry, by Doing What Nobody Else Would
The founders behind Naadam took out the middleman in the cashmere world, creating a win-win for the company and the herders.
Branding
How This Company Thrived by Ditching Most of Its Customers
By trying to create a luxe water bottle for the masses, Grayl built a product no audience wanted.
Finance
Why Is This VC Firm Doubling Down on Women Entrepreneurs? Because It's Good for Business.
The AOL-backed BBG Ventures invests in female-led companies and has bankrolled some of today's buzziest brands.
Branding
HelloFresh Thought People Wanted Beautiful Food. They Didn't.
After realizing its brand positioning wasn't resonating with customers, the company decided to mess things up a bit.