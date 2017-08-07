What Does the 'Star Wars' Universe Smell Like? Head to Disney.

At Disney, a 'truly transformative experience' includes all the senses, so get ready.

August 7, 2017 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



A new virtual reality experience headed to Disney later this year will give you the opportunity to step into a galaxy "far, far away" in a more immersive way than ever before.

Dubbed Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, the new experience is being developed by Lucasfilm entertainment division ILMxLAB and VR experience creator The Void. It's slated to open to the public this holiday season at Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort in California and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

"A truly transformative experience is so much more than what you see with your eyes; it's what you hear, feel, touch and even smell," teased Curtis Hickman, co-founder and chief creative officer at The Void. "Guests who step into Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire won't just see this world, they'll know that they are part of this amazing story."

That, according to ILMxLAB Executive Vicki Dobbs Beck, means the experience will invoke "all the senses." In other words, if you've ever wondered what the Star Wars universe smells like, you'll soon find out.

According to a news release, visitors will "move freely throughout the untethered, social and multi-sensory Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire experience in a way that allows them to interact and engage with friends, family and Star Wars characters." Guests will "become active participants in an unfolding Star Wars adventure," Beck says.