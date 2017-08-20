The 4 Personality Types of Successful Entrepreneurs

Princeton University lecturers John Danner and Chris Kuenne explain what it takes to be an entrepreneur.

August 20, 2017 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



Every wonder if there was one type of entrepreneur who is the most successful? I have.

So when two Princeton University lecturers came to the Greatness Studio to talk about their new book (about personality types of entrepreneurs), I had to ask.

And they told me no, there’s not one. In fact, they’ve identified four successful entrepreneur types, and according to their research, each is equally effective -- but for different reasons.

Of course I had to know more, and both John Danner and Chris Kuenne fascinated me with their explanations of these personality types.

They identified which one I am right away and gave me great coaching on how I can improve my business strategy.

They pointed out that it’s not enough to know your strengths in business -- you need to act on that knowledge, hire people who compliment you in those areas and build your team wisely.

We talked about how to find the right co-founder (based on your personality and theirs), how and when to bring in investors to your business and of course, the things to look for in new hires.

I loved this conversation so much I wanted to bring them back on to discuss more.

This is the first of two episodes this week with top business professors coming on the School of Greatness.

Class is in session in Episode 517.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.