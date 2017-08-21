These Startups Are Making Hotel-booking Easy on the Pocket

Today, concepts like capsule stay, hourly stay and micro-stay are changing the way hotel industry operates in India

Hospitality in India is witnessing an unrestricted growth with new-age start-ups adding diversity by their flexible check-in and check-out facilities at cost-effective rates.

Gone are the days when booking a hotel room for a few hours did not conform to societal norms.

Today, different concepts like capsule stay, hourly stay and micro-stay are changing the way hotel industry operates in India.

Booking a room for a day when you just need it for a few hours is a bit of a pocket pinch. A breed of young entrepreneurs have felt the problem and are coming up with options to fulfill the specific needs of travelers, in this respect, with their progressive thought process.

The concept of hourly stay has proved to be a win-win one for customers as well as hotels in developed geographies and is now fast catching up in India.

Here is a list of start-ups that are fueling the growth in the hospitality industry of India with their flexible stay offers.

Changing the Rules of Hospitality

In a bid to change the rigid hotel bookings rules in India, MiStay is bringing a lot of change with flexibility and fairness. Travellers, most importantly couples, who want to have a layover can use mobile app MiStay to connect with all such hotels that offer stay-for-hours.

The start-up is coming to the aid of business travelers who have to catch transit flights and need a hotel room for the lesser part of a day to relax and freshen up.

The company was founded in April 2016 by IIT-Madras alumni Pranav and Sandeep. In a very short time, it has partnered with five-star hotels and hotel chains in metropolitan cities. It is a marketplace for travellers and hotels to meet their needs.

Harping on the Concept of Freedom

Another hourly stay start-up, breviSTAY.com is spreading the message of freedom to book hotel rooms at any time of the day or night without attracting unnecessary negative attention of any individual or society.

With its services, the company is offering a great help to couples who are looking for micro-stay. It started its services in just five cities and is currently operating in 11 major cities of India. It ensures the safety of unmarried couples, too and offers 3-hour, 6-hour and 12 hour-stay.

“Couples Need a Room, Not Verdict”

A Delhi-based hospitality start-up, Stay Uncle, has tied up with hotels where unmarried couples can rent rooms for duration as short as 8-10 hours. The company has been Co-founded by Sanchit Sethi and German-based Blaze Arizanov to provide young couples, living in metropolitan cities, affordable rooms with the assurance of complete safety. They can approach these places without the fear of unwanted societal interference, resulting in character assassinations.

The start-up was launched in 2014 and in two years tied up with more than 50 hotels in various places of India. Sethi, an engineering graduate, once said India has no law that prohibits couples from renting rooms. “As long as you have a government identity card, you should be given a room,” he said.