Hospitality

Lyft Co-Founder John Zimmer: 'You Should Never Veer Off the Path of Your Own Values'
20 Questions

For Zimmer and his team, genuine and positive interactions between employees and customers is the biggest goal.
Nina Zipkin | 11 min read
5 Marketing Tactics You Can Borrow From Popular Hotels
Marketing Ideas

'Hospitality' has myriad possible interpretations. Hotel industry leaders are using a slew of them to create good feeling about their brands.
Firas Kittaneh | 5 min read
A Man Was Awarded $115,000 After a Random Facebook Post Destroyed His Life and Business
Facebook

One day, out of the blue, Kenneth Rothe's hotels were accused of being a haven to pedophiles, a claim that the judge would later determine was baseless.
Lori Janjigian | 2 min read
From Tourist to Mogul: How 3 Americans Found Business Success Abroad
Travel

Traveling can spark unexpected businesses -- and David Harmatz started his with a distant Panamanian shack.
Ashlea Halpern | 4 min read
The Surprising Places These Boutique Hoteliers Found Opportunity
Hospitality

Boutique hoteliers check into America's smaller cities.
Jason Daley | 5 min read
How Major Hotel Brands are Downsizing in All the Right Ways
Hilton

Hilton's low-budget offering, Tru, will start rolling out later this year. Check out how it will compare to the company's Hampton brand.
Elaine Glusac | 3 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Hotel Concierge
Hospitality

One man goes above and beyond to make his hotel hospitable.
Jeff Chu, Margaret Rhodes, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer | 2 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: 7 Hotels Worth Checking Out
Hotels

A hotel for every need.
Jeff Chu, Margaret Rhodes, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer | 1 min read
Would You Pay an Hourly Rate to Stay at This Airport Terminal Hotel?
Airports

The Charles de Gaulle airport just got a bit more layover-friendly.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Marriott Offers Lowest Rates to Loyalty Program Members
Loyalty Programs

The hotel chain is taking on online travel agents like Expedia and Priceline.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
