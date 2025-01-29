Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Fans of Sonic the Hedgehog know all about his love of chili dogs. So why shouldn't the blue video game hero have his own restaurant? Kevin Seo, creator of the Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe pop-ups, is the one who made it a reality.

Seo started in the corporate world but soon found his true calling outside of it. He now helps creators from many different arenas launch brands and events. Seo is a co-founder of companies such as Secret Sauce Society, a marketing agency, and Logistics Consulting.

Seo's first viral sensation was a restaurant specializing in smash burgers — also the world's first NFT-themed restaurant. He and his partners purchased a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT to acquire the rights to the image. Their blockchain burger joint, Bored And Hungry, rapidly spread to global locations. The idea, which started in Long Beach, California, now has six locations in Asia.

Bored and Hungry's viral success soon attracted the attention of bigger brands. Eventually, Seo talked to SEGA, the company behind one of his favorite nostalgic video games, Sonic the Hedgehog. The idea of turning the beloved video game character's favorite food, chili dogs, into a real-world restaurant was too good to ignore.

Seo collaborated with up-and-coming creative designers on everything from streetwear to packaging to curate a truly immersive experience. Bringing the game to life required paying attention to every detail, down to the AstroTurf flooring in the restaurant. The team had a pop-up concept made to go viral.

The first location of the Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe launched at ComicCon 2023 in San Diego. Game fans could enjoy chili dogs, cheese fries and more. Seo and his team made sure to prioritize the quality of ingredients to make the most of this food experience.

Seo's philosophy regarding the Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe was simple: He cared about the fans and wanted to bring them from the video game world to a totally new platform.

The company launched its current pop-up in Atlanta on January 18; the cafe will only be open for 60 days.

Content state of mind

How do you maintain momentum in a creative endeavor like this? Seo sees everything as potential content for his personal brand or the brands he partners with. His state of mind is "always content." You never know what will work or what will make an emotional impact in just the right way.

He embraced this idea by creating the Good Service podcast. He teamed up with his friend Ben Chung to share their spiritual lives with the world. Seo said their faith drives everything they do, both at work and at home.

They started this show for fun but soon committed to recording every Thursday. They always have good food on the table to showcase local restaurants. Their guests are broad, and the conversations are deep.

Seo's best advice for anyone thinking of starting their own podcast or similar show comes from his own experiences. He believes that authenticity and vulnerability, though hard, are critical to making lasting connections with your listeners.

"It's so easy to spot someone just faking it," Seo says.

