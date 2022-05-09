Get All Access for $5/mo

Bored and Hungry, the fast food restaurant that uses NFT's from the Bored Ape Yacht Collection for its image The most famous apes of the digital world are very present in a fast food place in California.

By Entrepreneur en Español Edited by Eduardo Scheffler Zawadzki

This article was translated from our Spanish edition.

Mario Tama | Getty Images

No, it is not a restaurant where, in addition to hamburgers, you can buy NFT's (non-fungible tokens, that is, digital assets that represent something unique). Bored and Hungry is just a fast food restaurant that uses four of the characters from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection as part of its corporate image.

Located in Long Beach, California, the venue was opened by an entrepreneur named Andy Nguyen a couple of weeks ago. After acquiring four NFT's from the exclusive collection, he decided to use them to give his business an image. "We spent a little over $267,000 on the main ape, which is the one with our logo, on the mutant apes we spent between $65,000 and $75,000 each," the businessman explained to ABC7 .

Originally the idea was for the place to be just a pop-up store (that is, temporary) for 90 days, but given the success it has had, it has now become a permanent restaurant. Two different types of burgers are offered: the traditional ones, made from beef, and the vegan one made from vegetables. And although it is not possible to buy any type of NFT in the restaurant, it is possible to pay with cryptocurrency (ApeCoin and Ethereum).

Nguyen has extensive experience running fast food businesses: hamburgers, ice cream, cafes, including a Hello Kitty themed cafe. Also, he is part of the team that created the NFT's Food Fighters .

NFT's AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Although the Bored Ape Yacht Collection NFT's were created by Yuga Labs, Andy Nguyen and his team may use the image of some of them for their restaurant due to their ownership of those specific pieces. When you acquire a non-fungible digital token, you can also acquire the right to use its image in other areas (although this does not happen automatically and it must be recorded in writing if it happens). That makes it possible for them to be put to creative and different uses, as in the case of this restaurant or Kingship, the virtual band that uses characters from Bored Ape Yacht Club as its members.

As NFT's become more popular, we may see them more and more present in the physical world.
Entrepreneur en Español

Entrepreneur Staff

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Surprised and Disappointed': All Independent Board Members of 23andMe Resign, Leaving Only the CEO

The independent directors had two reasons for resigning.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

At 24, She Was Fired From Her Advertising Job. Then an 'Incredibly Important' Mindset Helped Her Build a Multimillion-Dollar Business.

Melissa Ben-Ishay's brother Brian Bushell encouraged her to follow her passion — and it led to major success.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Crack the Chicken-and-Egg Dilemma — How Startups Can Thrive Against the Odds

Focus on one side of your marketplace first, build value for sellers or buyers and the other side will follow.

By Arian Adeli
Business News

A Fed Rate Cut Finally Happened For the First Time in 4 Years. Here's How the Decision Will Affect Your Wallet.

The Federal Reserve gave its decision on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

AI Cloning Hoax Can Copy Your Voice in 3 Seconds—and It's Emptying Bank Accounts. Here's How to Protect Yourself.

"Millions" of people could be affected eventually, according to a UK-based bank.

By Erin Davis