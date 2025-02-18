This Chef Uses Memes to Call Out the Restaurant Industry — and He's Turning Online Influence into Real-World Change Chef Eli Sussman discusses what drives him to keep opening restaurants, an unexpected collaboration and his rise to meme royalty.

By Shawn P. Walchef Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Eli Sussman's unfiltered humor helped turn industry critiques into opportunities, such as his collab with Baldor Speciality Foods, where jokes about late deliveries led to a merch partnership.
  • Sussman uses eye-catching memes to garner attention and highlight restaurant industry issues, such as unpaid stages and outdated hierarchies.
  • Although his fast-casual Samesa restaurant didn't scale as planned, its closure made him a better owner and leader, paving the way for new ventures like Alo's.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Eli Sussman isn't afraid to call out the restaurant industry. As a chef, operator and content creator, he's built a career that blends hospitality with digital influence. He's opened restaurants, seen failures and used humor to spark industry conversations — often on social media.

Sussman's background is rooted in food. He and his brother, Max, have spent their careers in kitchens, running restaurants and building their brands. Sussman co-founded Samesa, a Mediterranean fast-casual concept, and now leads Gertrude's in Brooklyn.

But beyond his work as a chef, Sussman has become a digital voice for those in the trenches of the restaurant world. His approach? Memes.

Sussman's Instagram feed is filled with sharp, relatable posts that highlight the everyday realities of restaurant life. His biggest targets are outdated traditions within the restaurant hierarchy.

"The meme is a perfect format to encapsulate a lot of emotion into one succinct sentence or one complete visual," Sussman tells Restaurant Influencers podcast host Shawn Walchef. "It lets me articulate my frustrations and spark conversations in the industry."

Whether it's chefs refusing to pay interns or clinging to an outdated mentality, he's using humor to push the industry forward in a positive direction.

Related: His 'Sonic the Hedgehog'-Themed Pop-Up Restaurants Bring the Classic Video Game to Life — and Feature the Beloved Character's Favorite Food

Sussman doesn't just critique — he sets examples. His partnership with Baldor Specialty Foods started with memes poking fun at late deliveries, a common chef frustration. Instead of taking offense, Baldor embraced it. The company worked with Sussman to create a limited-edition merch drop that quickly sold out.

"I basically talked enough shit on the internet until I fell backward into a partnership with them," Sussman jokes. "But really, it shows that brands willing to lean in and laugh at themselves can actually connect better with chefs."

The takeaway? More brands should engage with industry personalities instead of shying away. The success of the Baldor collaboration proves that authenticity and digital storytelling drive real engagement.

Related: Your Guests All Want the Same Thing, Says This Hotel Food and Beverage Consultant — Here's What

Learning through failure

Sussman's ability to adapt stems from experience. His restaurant, Samesa, never scaled as he envisioned. Despite its strong concept, it struggled to establish itself in the competitive fast-casual restaurant landscape.

"I thought Samesa was going to be a fast-casual powerhouse, but I couldn't hang with the big guys," Sussman admits.

Rather than dwelling on the setback, he refined his approach, leading to the success of Gertrude's in Brooklyn.

Now, he's applying those lessons to Alo's Ann Arbor, an Italian-American spot that's also a family operation. Samesa's failures provided a roadmap for smarter decisions.

Sussman's strongest connection remains with his family. He's opening Alo's with his brother, just as they've built restaurants together in the past. And now, as a new dad, he sees the restaurant world through a fresh lens.

Running a kitchen and raising a child require patience, structure and adaptability. Whether mentoring a line cook or managing a sleepless night, the lessons carry over.

His philosophy is simple: Listen, learn and keep trying. Whether it's a restaurant, a meme, or a merch drop, Sussman isn't afraid to take risks. "Every failure has made me a better owner."

Related: To Make the Perfect Cocktail, You Need Collaboration. It's the Same When You Own a Restaurant.

About Restaurant Influencers

Restaurant Influencers is brought to you by Toast, the powerful restaurant point-of-sale and management system that helps restaurants improve operations, increase sales and create a better guest experience.

Related: How These Entrepreneurs Turned a Seasonal Venue Into a Nightlife Powerhouse

Toast — Powering Successful Restaurants. Learn more about Toast.
Shawn P. Walchef

Founder of Cali BBQ Media

“Be the show, not the commercial.”

Cali BBQ Media Founder Shawn Walchef helps brands and leaders leverage the new Business Creator Economy with strategic Smartphone Storytelling and Digital Hospitality.

His Cali BBQ restaurant company has generated more than $35 million since opening in 2008. They operate numerous locations in San Diego and beyond.

Shawn’s weekly video series Restaurant Influencers (published by Entrepreneur Media and produced by Cali BBQ Media) has been seen by over 25 million people.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from Restaurant Influencers

This Chef Uses Memes to Call Out the Restaurant Industry — and He's Turning Online Influence into Real-World Change

Your Guests All Want the Same Thing, Says This Hotel Food and Beverage Consultant — Here's What

To Make the Perfect Cocktail, You Need Collaboration. It's the Same When You Own a Restaurant.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Fundraising

4 Trends In Fundraising That Will Impact the Future of Philanthropy

Increasing the success of your nonprofit requires you to adapt to changes.

By Peter Daisyme
Business Solutions

Learn AI Skills to Future-Proof Your Business

Find out just how much faster your workday can fly by when you use AI to streamline and automate tasks.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Franchise

Why 2025 Will be a Big Year For Franchising — And How to Capitalize

Franchising is an excellent choice for the business owner who wants to join an established brand that enjoys widespread name recognition, has built customer loyalty and offers reliable, time-tested systems and processes.

By Ray Titus
Side Hustle

'I Was Called Crazy': This 27-Year-Old's Side Hustle Hit $30,000 a Month in Under a Year — Now It's Worth Millions

Changing regulations forced Angel Rodriguez's jet ski rental company to shut down, and the young entrepreneur had to figure out his next move — fast.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

This Is the Underappreciated Marketing Approach That Will Help You Keep Customers Longer

If you want to keep customers on your site and drive purchases, one marketing strategy could be your game-changer.

By John Boitnott