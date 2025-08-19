Paul Ryu discusses how one off-menu item sparked millions of views, the type of creators he hires and what it takes to scale influence without selling out.

The sushi burger was never on the menu — that was the point. Paul Ryu told the struggling Las Vegas restaurant to keep it off the radar and make it exclusive. They should let him and his creator friends flood social media with it, all at once.

Spicy tuna, crispy rice buns, stacked like a burger and styled for the feed. Within days, there were lines down the block and reporters from Thrillist and Food Network calling. One woman drove in from San Diego just to try it.

That one dish didn't just go viral. It launched an entire agency.

By the time the sushi burger hit, Ryu already had years of content under his belt. He had posted thousands of meals, built a loyal following and juggled restaurant photoshoots after long days in sales. But to understand how he got there, you have to go back to the day his parents took him to Disneyland and then left him behind.

Ryu was 13 when he arrived in the U.S. from Seoul. The trip was a decoy. Behind the scenes, his parents were racing the clock. South Korea's mandatory military service was tightening its rules for overseas students. Their solution was to send him early, while they still could. After the theme park visit, they dropped him off at boarding school and returned home without him.

Ryu didn't speak English and didn't know a soul. He learned by watching, listening and mimicking. That early isolation made him resourceful. It also made him unshakable.

By the time Instagram caught on, Ryu already had a system. Eat, shoot, post, repeat. That consistency turned into an opportunity. The opportunity turned into results. And the results turned into word-of-mouth. "After the sushi burger, I didn't have to explain what I did," he says. "People just called and said, 'Do that.'"

Today, Paul Ryu's client roster reads like a Vegas power list: Station Casinos, TAO Group and The Mina Group. When Restaurant Influencers host Shawn Walchef sat down with him inside the Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas, it wasn't just a filming location. It was a flex. Hofbräuhaus is a client. So is the wedding chapel across town. Ryu didn't pitch his way in. They came to him.

"My entire business is inbound," he says. "It all comes from the work."

His work philosophy is brutally simple. Post fast, be real and stop overthinking. "Everyone wants quality content," he says. "But quality comes from consistency and speed. If you're not posting regularly, you don't even get to the point where quality happens."

That's why Ryu's agency, JPMforce, only hires active creators — people who live and breathe content, not interns pushing buttons on Hootsuite. And every post, across every client, goes up live — no scheduling or shortcuts.

When new restaurant clients sign on, Ryu tells them the same thing: He's not here to push promotions or design flyers. He's here to find the story. Maybe it's a chef's secret ingredient. Maybe it's a forgotten detail about how a dish is made. Whatever it is, it has to be honest. People can smell a sales pitch from a mile away.

During the interview, Walchef shared one of his guiding principles: Be the show, not the commercial. Ryu lit up. "That's exactly what I'm trying to say," Ryu says. It's the perfect phrase for how he approaches content.

That mindset has helped his agency scale without selling out. "You can't help everyone," Ryu says. "You've got to believe in the product. If we're not excited about it, we won't touch it."

Seven years in, he still sounds like someone just getting started. "I feel like I'm late to the game," he says. "But we're just getting going."

And in a town like Vegas, there's always another story to tell if you've got the speed to catch it.

