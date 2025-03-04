Christy Reuter discusses her deep passion for hospitality, the crucial role of lawyers in the industry and why she genuinely loves her clients.

Christy Reuter loves her clients. Not just as names on a contract — in a real, roll-up-her-sleeves, answer-emails-at-midnight kind of way.

"My clients are a little crazy," admits the Blank Rome LLP partner and chair of its hospitality practice. "But I love that about them. You have to be a little crazy to be in this business."

That's exactly why Reuter thrives in hospitality law. Restaurants are fast-paced, unpredictable and full of high-stakes decisions. When operators need someone to protect their business, whether it's a last-minute lease negotiation, a licensing deal or a trademark dispute, Reuter is the one they call.

She ensures her clients stay protected in an industry where the right legal guidance can mean everything.

The restaurant industry is built on passion, but passion alone won't protect you from a bad deal. That's where an experienced hospitality lawyer makes all the difference.

"I can tell right away when someone doesn't understand this industry," Reuter tells Shawn Walchef, host of the Restaurant Influencers podcast. "They argue over the wrong things, miss critical details and end up making terrible deals."

She compares it to going to the wrong type of doctor. "You don't go to a cardiologist if your foot hurts," Reuter says. "It's the same thing with lawyers. You want someone who lives and breathes hospitality law, who understands the nuances of restaurant deals."

Reuter's ability to navigate high-pressure hospitality deals didn't develop overnight. As general counsel for Cipriani, she helped lead the restaurant company through major legal battles, including the economic crisis and high-profile tax matters.

"When you have over 500 employees, ensuring that everyone knows everything's going to be okay is a challenge," she says. "I learned how to put out fires fast because, in this business, small legal missteps can turn into massive problems."

She's worked on major restaurant deals in New York, Miami, Las Vegas and beyond. From negotiating restaurant management contracts to helping brands expand globally, her legal expertise ensures that operators aren't just protected — but positioned for success.

And one of the biggest mistakes she sees? Not protecting the brand.

Protecting your brand

For many restaurant operators, the legal side of branding is an afterthought. They build a great concept, launch a killer menu and grow a loyal following — only to realize too late that they never protected their name.

"Operators don't always think about trademarking their brand early on," Reuter says. "But if you don't protect your name, someone else will. And once you lose control of your brand, it's almost impossible to get it back."

A strong trademark isn't just a legal technicality — it's the foundation of a restaurant's long-term success. Whether it's licensing opportunities, expansion plans or simply keeping a competitor from stealing the name, Reuter ensures her clients stay in control.

At the end of the day, Reuter's job is about more than contracts and negotiations. It's about protecting the people and businesses of which she believes.

"My job isn't just to review contracts," she says. "It's to make sure my clients aren't signing something that could hurt them years down the road."

That's why she fights for every deal like it's her own. Because in hospitality, the right lawyer isn't just an advisor — they're a partner in the business.

