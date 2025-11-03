This article is part of the America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops series. Read more stories

Key Takeaways Jessica and Damien Zouaoui are a married couple running the Oakwell Beer Spa in Colorado.

The spa offers customers the opportunity to take a “beer bath” in an aromatic tub of barley and hop-infused water, and features a taproom with a wide selection craft beers.

“America’s Favorite Mom and Pop Shops” series is visiting community-minded entrepreneurs across the country to learn what it takes to build meaningful businesses that last.

Our first stop was at the Oakwell Beer Spa, located just outside of Denver. It is where hops meets hospitality, and there isn’t anything like it. It is the perfect marriage of a day at the spa and a night at the bar, and is the brainchild of Jessica and Damien Zouaoui, a married couple united by a big dream to shake off their corporate shackles and bring something new to America.

“Damien and I were working corporate jobs, but we were really professionally unfulfilled, so we decided, ‘Let’s quit our jobs, let’s pack,'” Jessica explains. They sold everything they owned and set off on an indefinite trip around the world, looking for interesting business ideas to bring back to the United States. “And the deal was that we were not going to come home until we found the perfect business.”

They found that idea in Poland. Damien says they went to a beer spa and fell in love with the business: “There is a tub and a big bed of hay and 10 minutes later I’m drinking two sips and I’m falling asleep. Jessica woke me up and said, ‘Damien, we need to do this.'”

Watch and learn how the couple developed the perfect business to match their passions, and how they maintain a healthy work-life balance while navigating the everyday ups and downs of entrepreneurship. Cheers to that!

