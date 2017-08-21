My Queue

Technology

Apple To Work On Original Programming For Apple TV

Apple To Work On Original Programming For Apple TV
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
www.tbreak.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

 With Disney gearing up to enter the streaming service game, it appears that Apple is getting in as well, maybe even with a massive investment.

According to reports, the tech giant is reportedly set to invest US$1 billion into creating original programming over the next year, which would bring a whole new perspective to Apple TV, and allow it to stand up to Netflix.

The news comes a few months after it was reported that Apple managed to get Breaking Bad showrunners Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg to produce an unannounced project for the service. It is unclear for now if Apple will launch an entirely new service to replace the iTunes store, or if the content will be added to Apple Music.

Apple will have to face serious competition, which includes the likes of Hulu, Netflix, HBO Go, Sling TV, DirectTV Now, Showtime and even Amazon Prime Video, and a lot more. The market will also get tougher when Disney enters the playing field.

How Apple plans to get people on board is a good question, even with its quality content and techy-know how. We might know more once Apple makes its iPhone 8 announcement next month.

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

