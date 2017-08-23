My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Coffee

Drinking Lots of Coffee Could Be Making People Dumb, Study Claims

Consuming too much caffeine? It could be hindering your success.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Drinking Lots of Coffee Could Be Making People Dumb, Study Claims
Image credit: jacqueline harriet, photographer | Getty Images
2 min read

While it might feel like that morning cup of Joe is helping you be more productive and successful every day, that might not be the case. At least according to recent research.

Related: Do You Drink More Coffee Than Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Other Creative Leaders?

The study by the blog Best Mattress Brand, which analyzed more than 1,000 college students, found that students who drank more coffee had lower GPAs than students who drank less of the caffeinated beverage. According to the data, students who didn't drink any coffee had average GPAs of 3.43, while those who consumed one cup of coffee every day had an average 3.41 GPA, those who consumed two had a 3.39 GPA and students who drank five or more had GPAs of 3.28.

While you may feel that coffee keeps you awake and alert, it can also be responsible for keeping you up at night. Consuming too much coffee can result in a lack of sleep, which ultimately affects a person’s ability to form long-term memories. Students who get less sleep at night have lower GPAs, according to the study. Students who drank two or more cups of coffee daily averaged five to six hours of sleep every night.

Related: How Too Much Coffee Ruined My Health and Nearly Destroyed My Business

Of course, Entrepreneur is not advocating for you to completely kill your coffee habit -- in fact, drinking coffee has its own set of perks, from boosting happiness levels to reducing risks of heart disease. However, the study is a good reminder that it’s also vital to get a good night’s rest.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coffee

Here's the Process to Create One of the Best Cups of Coffee I've Ever Had

Coffee

U.S. Coffee Consumption by the Numbers (Infographic)

Coffee

Which Country Has the Cheapest Cup of Coffee in the World?