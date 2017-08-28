How This Entrepreneur Went From Shy Kid to Generating $300 Million in Sales

Tablelist founder Julian Jung knocked on hundreds of doors to overcome his fear of talking to people.

August 28, 2017 2 min read

Julian Jung says he used to be so introverted as a teenager that he felt uncomfortable having even a five-minute conversation with someone he didn't know. The child of two scientists, he says he never dreamed of entering the business world.

Today, all of that's changed. He's the founder of Tablelist, an app that allows users to book a table before they go out to a nightclub or an event, bypassing the guest list and getting into the venue faster.

Tablelist has raised millions of dollars, as well as generated more than $300 million in transactions over the past three years. The company has more than 150,000 users and operates in nine countries.

Jung had a job as a door-to-door salesperson in high school. Dressed in an oversized suit, he would knock on up to 250 doors a day in an effort to make just 10 sales.

Once he learned how to be a salesperson, he overcame his fear of talking to people and went on to sell people on his business idea.

