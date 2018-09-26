Gerard Adams is The Millennial Mentor™, inspiring the generation to leverage their passions for success and create the lifestyle they dream of. A serial entrepreneur, angel investor, self-made millionaire by the age of 24 and millennial himself, he is most popularly known as the co-founder of Elite Daily. To date, he has built, backed or invested in nine businesses across multiple industries that have all delivered over seven-figure profits. Gerard has recently developed a video series, Leaders Create Leaders, to offer a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur. Learn more at GerardAdams.com
Influencers
How Tapping Into Your Spiritual Energy Can Improve Your Productivity
Gerard Adams meets chiropractor and energy guru Donny Epstein to talk about whether "the grind" is good for you.
Success Stories
How This Haitian Designer Ascended the Ranks of the Fashion World to Win Its Most Prestigious Award
Growing up in Brooklyn with a single parent, this young designer describes his incredible story to Gerard Adams.
Influencers
Why This Accomplished Entrepreneur Filters All His Endeavors Through Spreading Diversity
John Henry talks with Gerard Adams about coming up in an unwelcoming business landscapeto only strive to give back now.
Influencers
This YouTuber Went From a 9-to-5 Job to Filming the Lives of Justin Bieber and Drake
For Rory Kramer, capturing the best of what life has to offer led him down an unexpected path to success.
Influencers
How This Viral Star Went From Background Dancer to Rising Hip-Hop Artist
From Drake to Prince, big names have come out in support of this up-and-coming performer's unique musical style.
Influencers
Why the Pursuit of Flow May Just Be the Opposite of Holding a Steady Schedule
Scott Oldford talks with Gerard Adams about how he comes upon each of his business ideas.
Success Strategies
To Build Up Interest in STEM, This NASA Engineer Started Her Own Business
Gerard Adams dives into a discussion on believing in yourself and overcoming preordained expectations with scientist and entrepreneur Aisha Bowe.
Artists
What This Business-Savvy 'Artrepreneur' Did to Become a Millionaire by 24
Bradley Theodore found himself at the lowest of lows, before he saw his first million.
Success Stories
A Challenging Childhood Built Resilience Into This Entrepreneur's Mindset
Growing up in a difficult community gave Everette Taylor the strength to achieve more.
Influencers
Why This Social Media Trailblazer Still Pinches Himself at How Far His Accomplishments Have Taken Him
Ed Mylett sits down with Gerard Adams to talk about his entrepreneurial journey.
Influencers
Why This Fitness Influencer Describes Work-Life Balance as a Mix Not a Separation
Gerard Adams talks with Ainsley Rodriguez in the latest installment of his interview series.
Influencers
How This Influencer Overcame His Teenage Struggles to Become an All-Star Content Producer
The GoPro filmmaker talks with Gerard Adams about the steps in his development.
Growth
What Mel Robbins Did to Overcome Her Debilitating Anxiety and Achieve True Confidence
The speaker takes Gerard Adams through the formative experiences that made her who she is today.
Growth
How This Entrepreneur Knew Starting a Business Was His Purpose
Daniel DiPiazza shares with Gerard Adams when the entrepreneurship bug bit him.
Entrepreneurial Journey
How the Sweat App's Kayla Itsines and Tobi Pearce Built a Fitness Empire
A trusting professional and personal relationship helps the couple stay in sync.