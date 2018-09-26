Gerard Adams

Gerard Adams

VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, angel investor, self-made millionaire at 24

Gerard Adams is The Millennial Mentor™, inspiring the generation to leverage their passions for success and create the lifestyle they dream of. A serial entrepreneur, angel investor, self-made millionaire by the age of 24 and millennial himself, he is most popularly known as the co-founder of Elite Daily. To date, he has built, backed or invested in nine businesses across multiple industries that have all delivered over seven-figure profits. Gerard has recently developed a video series, Leaders Create Leaders, to offer a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur. Learn more at GerardAdams.com

More From Gerard Adams

How Tapping Into Your Spiritual Energy Can Improve Your Productivity
Influencers

How Tapping Into Your Spiritual Energy Can Improve Your Productivity

Gerard Adams meets chiropractor and energy guru Donny Epstein to talk about whether "the grind" is good for you.
2 min read
How This Haitian Designer Ascended the Ranks of the Fashion World to Win Its Most Prestigious Award
Success Stories

How This Haitian Designer Ascended the Ranks of the Fashion World to Win Its Most Prestigious Award

Growing up in Brooklyn with a single parent, this young designer describes his incredible story to Gerard Adams.
3 min read
Why This Accomplished Entrepreneur Filters All His Endeavors Through Spreading Diversity
Influencers

Why This Accomplished Entrepreneur Filters All His Endeavors Through Spreading Diversity

John Henry talks with Gerard Adams about coming up in an unwelcoming business landscapeto only strive to give back now.
2 min read
This YouTuber Went From a 9-to-5 Job to Filming the Lives of Justin Bieber and Drake
Influencers

This YouTuber Went From a 9-to-5 Job to Filming the Lives of Justin Bieber and Drake

For Rory Kramer, capturing the best of what life has to offer led him down an unexpected path to success.
2 min read
How This Viral Star Went From Background Dancer to Rising Hip-Hop Artist
Influencers

How This Viral Star Went From Background Dancer to Rising Hip-Hop Artist

From Drake to Prince, big names have come out in support of this up-and-coming performer's unique musical style.
2 min read
Why the Pursuit of Flow May Just Be the Opposite of Holding a Steady Schedule
Influencers

Why the Pursuit of Flow May Just Be the Opposite of Holding a Steady Schedule

Scott Oldford talks with Gerard Adams about how he comes upon each of his business ideas.
2 min read
To Build Up Interest in STEM, This NASA Engineer Started Her Own Business
Success Strategies

To Build Up Interest in STEM, This NASA Engineer Started Her Own Business

Gerard Adams dives into a discussion on believing in yourself and overcoming preordained expectations with scientist and entrepreneur Aisha Bowe.
2 min read
What This Business-Savvy 'Artrepreneur' Did to Become a Millionaire by 24
Artists

What This Business-Savvy 'Artrepreneur' Did to Become a Millionaire by 24

Bradley Theodore found himself at the lowest of lows, before he saw his first million.
2 min read
A Challenging Childhood Built Resilience Into This Entrepreneur's Mindset
Success Stories

A Challenging Childhood Built Resilience Into This Entrepreneur's Mindset

Growing up in a difficult community gave Everette Taylor the strength to achieve more.
2 min read
Why This Social Media Trailblazer Still Pinches Himself at How Far His Accomplishments Have Taken Him
Influencers

Why This Social Media Trailblazer Still Pinches Himself at How Far His Accomplishments Have Taken Him

Ed Mylett sits down with Gerard Adams to talk about his entrepreneurial journey.
2 min read
Why This Fitness Influencer Describes Work-Life Balance as a Mix Not a Separation
Influencers

Why This Fitness Influencer Describes Work-Life Balance as a Mix Not a Separation

Gerard Adams talks with Ainsley Rodriguez in the latest installment of his interview series.
2 min read
How This Influencer Overcame His Teenage Struggles to Become an All-Star Content Producer
Influencers

How This Influencer Overcame His Teenage Struggles to Become an All-Star Content Producer

The GoPro filmmaker talks with Gerard Adams about the steps in his development.
2 min read
What Mel Robbins Did to Overcome Her Debilitating Anxiety and Achieve True Confidence
Growth

What Mel Robbins Did to Overcome Her Debilitating Anxiety and Achieve True Confidence

The speaker takes Gerard Adams through the formative experiences that made her who she is today.
2 min read
How This Entrepreneur Knew Starting a Business Was His Purpose
Growth

How This Entrepreneur Knew Starting a Business Was His Purpose

Daniel DiPiazza shares with Gerard Adams when the entrepreneurship bug bit him.
2 min read
How the Sweat App's Kayla Itsines and Tobi Pearce Built a Fitness Empire
Entrepreneurial Journey

How the Sweat App's Kayla Itsines and Tobi Pearce Built a Fitness Empire

A trusting professional and personal relationship helps the couple stay in sync.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.